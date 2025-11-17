L2T Reports 40% Higher Conversion Rates with AudiencePro as Company Evolves Brand to Reflect Technology Leadership

AudiencePro analysis shows sustained performance gains as L2TMedia streamlines identity to L2T.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L2T is reporting powerful campaign performance from its first-party data solution, reinforcing the company's position as a tech-first partner that extends beyond media. A 10-month analysis of L2T's customer data platform (CDP), AudiencePro, has revealed sustained performance gains that support the company's decision to streamline its brand to reflect a broader technology focus.

"We're excited by the strong adoption of AudiencePro, with 40% of our customers already leveraging their first-party data, resulting in performance gains across our entire product suite," said Tom Moorhead, Co-Founder.

Campaigns powered by AudiencePro consistently delivered measurable results for dealers:

18% increase in shopper engagement

15% reduction in cost per lead

50% lift in click-through rates

40% higher conversion rates

Powered by L2T's proprietary AutoQuity™ technology, AudiencePro activates CRM, DMS, and website data to deliver personalized, cross-channel messaging to high-intent shoppers. The platform uses machine learning to continuously optimize performance, providing dealers with an always-on strategy for long-term growth.

"These results represent exactly why we're evolving our brand from L2TMedia to L2T," said Co-Founder Liz Prior. "We've expanded our suite of digital products to become a comprehensive technology partner, and our name should reflect that reality."

L2T's tech stack is built on AutoQuity™, which serves as the foundation for the company's digital products and performance tools. These proven solutions include AudiencePro; AudienceID, a remarketing solution that identifies and engages anonymous website traffic; and AudiencePlus, an email tool that delivers timely, targeted messages to a dealer's customer base.

The strong performance data comes as L2T announces it is simplifying its brand identity to align with its established position as a technology-first automotive marketing partner. The company's integrated, tech-powered strategies combine AI, data analytics, and media execution to deliver stronger ROI and more meaningful customer engagement.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve toward insight-driven marketing, L2T remains committed to helping dealers maximize their technology investments. Those interested in learning more about L2T's proven performance can visit www.l2tmedia.com

About L2T

L2T brings more than 20 years of automotive digital experience to retailers. The company's proprietary AutoQuity™ technology powers a robust suite of digital products and stands as one of the premier digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Partnering with thousands of dealers, including the largest groups in the country, and 10 OEM-certified programs, L2T helps dealers build awareness, engage customers, and generate leads.

