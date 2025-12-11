L3 Family Wealth Partners Expands Tax-Smart Retirement Planning Across Midwest & Southeast

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L3 Family Wealth Partners, a multi-generational financial planning firm founded on the principles of Life, Longevity, and Legacy, is expanding its reach and educational mission as retirees across the country seek more tax-efficient ways to navigate retirement.

With offices in Minneapolis, MN and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the family-led firm is seeing record engagement from retirees eager to understand how to protect income, minimize taxes, and create lasting financial security in the next phase of life.

Dylan, Marc, and David on set

"One of the common remarks we hear from new clients is, 'I wish someone explained this before I retired,'" said David Linsky, Partner and Head of the Minneapolis office. "Our goal isn't just to manage investments, it's to educate families on how every financial decision affects their long-term income and tax picture. Smart planning today could mean less stress tomorrow. And if you've already retired, there can still be tremendous opportunities."

A Family-Run Approach to Financial Guidance

Founded more than three decades ago by Marc Linsky, L3 Family Wealth Partners has grown into a collaborative enterprise led by Marc and his sons, Dylan and David Linsky. The firm's family-oriented structure creates an environment where clients feel understood and supported through every stage of their financial journey.

"We know retirement planning can feel complicated and overwhelming," said Marc Linsky, Senior Partner. "Our mission is to simplify that process, bring clarity, and provide confidence. It's about helping families make informed, proactive decisions, rather than reactive ones."

Helping Retirees Take More Control of Their Tax Situation

The L3 Family Wealth Partners Team specializes in tax-efficient retirement income strategies, focusing on the transition from accumulation to distribution. With the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, there are time-sensitive areas that retirees may want to focus on now, including:

Roth IRA Conversions to lock in current tax rates





to lock in current tax rates Withdrawal Sequencing to reduce taxable income and control IRMAA surcharges





to reduce taxable income and control IRMAA surcharges Tax-Smart Asset Allocation for balanced growth and stability





for balanced growth and stability Multi-Bucket Income Planning to manage longevity and flexibility

"You can't separate taxes from retirement," added Dylan Linsky, Partner and reoccurring guest on The Money Report on CBS Sunday Mornings. "Our role is to coordinate every piece: income, investments, and taxes, so clients can enjoy retirement knowing each dollar is working efficiently, with intention and purpose."

Live Events

Beyond individual planning, L3 Family Wealth Partners is committed to community events. The firm regularly hosts live dinner workshops across the Twin Cities, including Eden Prairie, Eagan, Edina, Lakeville, and St. Paul, where qualified attendees learn how to build resilient retirement income strategies and avoid costly tax pitfalls.

The Linsky family also connects with audiences through radio, podcasting, and television, including the Retirement Reality Report on WJNO 1290 AM and their televised Money Report segments on CBS. L3 Family Wealth Partners is also excited to announce their 30-minute television show has begun airing on NBC. Listeners can tune into their podcast each week on Spotify or Apple.

About L3 Family Wealth Partners

L3 Family Wealth Partners is a family-owned and operated financial planning firm with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The firm specializes in retirement income distribution, tax-efficient planning, and wealth protection for families approaching or already in retirement. Through education-driven guidance, L3 Family Wealth Partners helps clients align their financial plans with their goals, values, and legacies.

For media inquiries or to attend an upcoming live events, please visit www.L3fwp.com

Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor. L3 Family Wealth Partners LLC and Centaurus Financial Inc. are not affiliated.

SOURCE L3 Family Wealth Partners