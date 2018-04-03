L6 Elite Launches Its Lean Six Sigma Software With the Aim to Make the Process Much Leaner

PHOENIX, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hard work and toiling development, L6 Elite sets to open itself to the public on April 5. L6 Elite is a Lean Six Sigma software, which broadly covers all Lean Six Sigma methodologies delivered through a web-based delivery (SaaS) – a unique product value matched by no other vendors.

L6 Elite is a comprehensive SaaS-based Lean Six Sigma implementation and management software, which makes it ridiculously simple to use and benefit from Lean Six Sigma. With a step by step guided interface, setting up L6 Elite can be a breeze even for someone with little six sigma background. Moreover, the data starts populating instantly and automatically that makes setting up L6 Elite even more fun.

On top of it, the web-based / SaaS delivery model ensures that there is no nuisance of downloading, installing and maintaining software. Regardless of the physical location of a user, L6 Elite can be accessed globally by any staff member, without the need to worry about downloading or installing the software locally.

Founded and developed by Bre Wallace, an Army Veteran and longtime practitioner of project management and engineering methodologies, L6 Elite was born while she was working on her Ph.D. thesis. She found that there is a huge gap for a solution that can validate her argument. This discovery led to her ditching her consulting firm and embarking on the journey of building new technology.

L6 Elite can be used in nearly every industry ranging from Health-care, IT, Automotive, Research and Development, Manufacturing, Textiles and more. End users can vary from Six Sigma Certified Practitioners, Quality Assurance Staff to Business Unit Heads. But with the simplicity with which it's designed, L6 Elite can be implemented in any organization and can be used in any job role that is looking to improve their processes.

Through its launch phase, L6 Elite is offering free trials to allow subscribers to discover how it helps in improving business processes and ultimately, performance. For more information visit www.l6elite.com or send in an email to support@l6elite.com.

