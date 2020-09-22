L7 Informatics to deploy ESP in QIAGEN's Genomics Service Labs to improve laboratory workflows and data management.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, a leader in life sciences workflow and data management, announced today that the Company will deploy its software platform, Enterprise Science Platform or ESP, in QIAGEN's Genomics Service Labs. Following the installation of ESP, additional development projects are planned to further enhance Sample to Insight workflows across QIAGEN's research and diagnostics portfolios.

ESP fosters digitization, automation, collaboration and expedites genomics research by building an integrated platform to manage scientific knowledge, processes and data in one place, yielding better access to information and faster discoveries. ESP automates sample management, bio-repository management, lab data collection & analysis, data visualization, integration to all instruments and bar code scanning. The ESP platform provides out of the box apps including ELN, LIMS, inventory, assets, location, analysis, data, projects, dashboards, and reports.

Vasu Rangadass, CEO at L7 Informatics added, "Our goal at L7 is to enable precision health and we are delighted to partner with QIAGEN, a global leader in molecular solutions, to help researchers achieve new data insights through the automation of laboratory workflows and data management."

L7 Informatics was named as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's May 2020 Cool Vendors in Life Sciences.

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Life Sciences", Michael Shanler, Jeff Smith, Animesh Gandhi, Seth Feder, 27 May 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for science and health. L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is a scientific information management (SIM) solution that enables life science and healthcare companies to connect people, processes, and systems to accelerate discoveries and drive precision healthcare. For more information, www.L7informatics.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Tobey

L7 Informatics, Inc.

[email protected]

978-771-1529

SOURCE L7 Informatics, Inc.