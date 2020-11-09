LA and SFV Business Journals Rank PaymentCloud Among Fastest Growing Companies

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized PaymentCloud as the 16th Fastest Growing Private Company in the city of Los Angeles. The announcement came Wednesday, Oct. 4, during the LABJ's Disruptor Awards, which recognizes private companies with the highest revenue growth in the Los Angeles area, spanning all industry types.

PaymentCloud, Inc

"Being acknowledged by the Los Angeles Business Journal underscores the hard work and commitment of each of our employees. I expect a lot out of our team, and they continue to go above and beyond to make the company and its culture better every day," said Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud.

The LABJ is a weekly publication highlighting many different aspects of the Los Angeles economy. From recognizing top companies on their comprehensive lists to in-depth features and daily news, the LABJ provides unmatched resources to the Los Angeles business community.

This announcement comes just a day before PaymentCloud was announced as the no. 4 Fastest Growing Private Company in the San Fernando Valley Business Journal with an annual growth rate of 283 percent. Each year the SFVBJ recognizes a select group of private companies from the technology, construction, consumer goods, ecommerce, finance, and biotech sectors of the San Fernando Valley area.

The SFVBJ is a leading source for local business news. The publication offers breaking news, noteworthy deals, top lists, and executive profiles that help local professionals succeed in the San Fernando Valley area.

A complete list of recipients is available in the Nov. 9 edition of the Los Angeles Business Journal Magazine and the San Fernando Valley Business Journal Magazine as well as via the webinar recordings available online.

About PaymentCloud

Recognized as No. 295 on the national Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, PaymentCloud is quickly establishing itself as a maverick in the payments industry. With 70+ employees gearing up to upgrade to a 17,000 sqft. space in Encino, CA, this dynamic group of young payment professionals facilitate credit card processing for merchants spanning a multitude of industry types. An easy application, transparent approval process, and hundreds of integration options set PaymentCloud apart. The in-house partners department works with over 80% of top digital ISOs who utilize their hard-to-place program for its seamless submission process, efficient onboarding, and management tools at just the click of a button.

