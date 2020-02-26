L.A. Area Chamber Announces Leaders From FedEx And Ontario International Airport Will Steer 94th Annual World Trade Week

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Cindy Allen, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, FedEx Logistics, and Mark Thorpe, CEO, Ontario International Airport, will lead this year's World Trade Week efforts as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively.

For 94 years, World Trade Week, an initiative of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, has been the most extensive and unique program of its kind, actively promoting the positive aspects of international trade that are vital to a strong local and national economy. The original week-long observance has grown to more than 30 events, briefings and activities held each year throughout the month of May in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

Cindy and Mark will oversee World Trade Week's 2020 launch during the L.A. Area Chamber's annual Kickoff Breakfast with more than 800 guests on Tuesday, May 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. World Trade Week supports college and high school scholarships, high school student workshops, as well as briefings for civic and business leaders interested in participating in the global economy.

