L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce and SoCalGas Team Up to Host First-Ever Virtual Job Fair, Featuring 10 Companies with Dozens of Job Openings

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce (L.A. Area Chamber) and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced they will jointly offer a Virtual Job Fair for those seeking employment in the greater L.A. area. The Virtual Job Fair will showcase job openings from a range of companies as well as provide tips on how to complete job applications, prepare for interviews, and get workforce ready training if needed. Companies including SoCalGas, Ralphs, Henkels & McCoy, FedEx, Meruelo, Primoris ARB, Spectrum, ACS, Paxon and UPS, will discuss their job opportunities and skills they're seeking. The Virtual Job Fair will be held Thursday, September 3 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Participants may register beginning today at this link.

"The unemployment rate in the Los Angeles area now exceeds 19%, so Angelenos definitely need help finding work," said Denita Willoughby, L.A. Area Chamber Board Chair, and SoCalGas vice president of supply management and support services. "This event will help provide access to numerous job opportunities for those who may not be aware of them."

"Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges during the current economic and health crisis. The L.A. Area Chamber and our partners are focusing on solutions that provide opportunities and build a viable workforce for the Los Angeles region," said Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Maria S. Salinas.

The Virtual Job Fair will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. Job seekers will log in to a full-group session, then select from several Company Showcase breakout sessions featuring career opportunities in areas such as: Technology, Construction, Professional Services/Engineering, Information Technologies, Business Development, and Project Management, as well as Clerk, Courier and Customer Services. Represented companies will be available to discuss their open positions and answer questions. L.A. Area Chamber staff and participating companies will also provide concurrent training breakout sessions to share recommended strategies for getting job interviews, acing the interview and landing the job.

The Virtual Job Fair is part of the Chamber's work in providing opportunities for the Los Angeles region's workforce. SoCalGas is serving as the event's presenting sponsor as part of its support for COVID-19 recovery efforts. The utility has given more than $2.74 million to nonprofit organizations since March to support the region's workforce, feed the hungry, provide bill assistance to customers, and more.

Together, the Sempra Energy family of companies–including SoCalGas's sister California utility San Diego Gas and Electric, and the Sempra Energy Foundation–have donated more than $12.5 million to those in need during this crisis.

For more information on SoCalGas's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus.

About Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of business in the Los Angeles region. The Chamber's mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. Founded in 1888, the Chamber is the oldest and largest business association in the region. Its member companies work together to promote a prosperous economy and quality of life in the Los Angeles region.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90% of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45% of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20% of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

