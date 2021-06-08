L.A. Author Wins 2nd 2020 National Book Award for Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True
Jun 08, 2021, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide to Spiritual L.A. has won the 2020 National Indie Excellence Award for Best Travel Book. Recently the book received a 2020 Nautilus Award. The book is a fun and easy-to-read guided tour of the spiritual hotspots around the City of Angels. Four-time author Catherine Auman reveals a surprisingly rich and wide-ranging spiritual history that goes far beyond the stereotypical "new age" image evoked when most people think about Los Angeles. While to most of the world L.A. represents all that is superficial, deep at its core L.A. is the World Center of Spiritual Awakening.
The book is packed with stunning, colorful photos of the many locations connected with the spiritual movements, gurus, cults, authors, preachers and teachers who originated in L.A. Auman's latest work unveils a side of the city previously unknown to most Angelenos.
About Catherine Auman:
Catherine Auman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in private practice and the Founder and Director of The Transpersonal Center. Catherine appears frequently on podcasts, radio, and TV, and she is a popular speaker and workshop leader. Her writings have been published online and in journals, magazines, and books in the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at catherineauman.com.
