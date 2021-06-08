L.A. Author Wins 2nd 2020 National Book Award for Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide to Spiritual L.A. has won the 2020 National Indie Excellence Award for Best Travel Book. Recently the book received a 2020 Nautilus Award. The book is a fun and easy-to-read guided tour of the spiritual hotspots around the City of Angels. Four-time author Catherine Auman reveals a surprisingly rich and wide-ranging spiritual history that goes far beyond the stereotypical "new age" image evoked when most people think about Los Angeles. While to most of the world L.A. represents all that is superficial, deep at its core L.A. is the World Center of Spiritual Awakening.