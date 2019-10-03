L.A.-Based Comedians Sue Smith and Austin Rodrigues Launch Copywriting Studio "CopyCat"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue Smith and Austin Rodrigues today launched CopyCat , an innovative digital studio focused on content creation and editing for online brands, chatbots, social media channels, and marketing and business development collateral.

With over 25 years of combined experience in comedic and brand storytelling, the duo behind CopyCat has produced website copy, social media posts, chatbot editorial, email campaigns, video scripts, tone guides, and pitch decks, for international brands including Microsoft, Coca Cola, Funny Or Die, NBC Universal, adidas, Mars, and Bravo.

"We are extremely encouraged by the response we've received from our clients who have a need for creative, experienced copywriters but aren't able to support a dedicated full-time staff," said Sue Smith, CopyCat co-founder who was named one of the "10 Funniest Women in NYC" by TimeOut NY and has won two Webby Awards for her social media work. "There is a constant demand for businesses to promote their brands with unique, original content and CopyCat helps our clients meet those demands with memorable and meaningful content that leaves a lasting impression."

CopyCat services include a full suite of digital content needs including: bot copywriting, website copywriting, social community management, and proofreading and copyediting for print and digital marketing and business development collateral.

"With today's launch, Sue and I are fulfilling a dream we've had since we first started writing together over a decade ago," added Austin Rodrigues, CopyCat's co-founder who helped design and launch the Poncho chatbot on multiple platforms, has written for Funny or Die, Splitsider, and Above Average. "We are extremely lucky to have the support of and experience writing for some of the most cutting edge international brands and our skills seems to match their needs at a time when the content arms race is showing no signs of slowing."

