LA-based Founder & Chief Investment Officer Recognized in InvestmentNews Hot List

News provided by

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM)

02 Feb, 2024, 20:57 ET

The Top 100 Finance Professionals Making Significant Industry Impact

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized alongside finance industry titans such as Jamie Dimon (Chairman of the Board, CEO, JPMorgan Chase), Larry Fink (CEO, BlackRock), and Abby Johnson (CEO, Fidelity Investments), Ivan Manuel Illán (Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) has made a significant impact in the financial services industry.

Continue Reading
Ivan Illan w/ his bestselling Dummies book
Ivan Illan w/ his bestselling Dummies book

InvestmentNews honored the 100 top movers and shakers in wealth management in this year's inaugural Hot List. The winners were nominated by industry professionals across the country in August 2023 and narrowed down to the top 100 based on their contributions that have helped shape the industry.
The full list and methodology can be viewed here.

"My vision is to raise the standard of wealthcare for retail investors by increasing a financial advisor's individual accountability to outcomes and results derived from their advice," Illan said. "Too few financial advisors maintain and share their own investment offering's performance history, due to regulatory complexity and costs related to composite construction and independent annual verification."

Industry surveys repeatedly find that the majority of Americans do not hire a financial advisor due to lack of trust and lack of demonstrated experience in navigating economic conditions.

Since its launch as an independent registered investment adviser in June 2022, AWAIM® has attracted more than $164,000,000 in Assets Under Management (AUM) and more than $40,000,000 in Assets Under Advisement (AUA).

About AWAIM®

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) – alignewealth.com – is a boutique wealth management firm offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ to retail investors and financial advisors nationwide. Founded in 2012 by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán, AWAIM began as a single-person practice in 2005.

Please visit the firm's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Investment Adviser Public Disclosure at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/321735, for more information.

Media Contact
Ivan Illan, Founder & CIO
[email protected]
(310) 795-0622 ext. 101

SOURCE Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM)

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.