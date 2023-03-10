La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center Celebrates its 3-Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center is celebrating its 3 year anniversary this month. Opening on the day the COVID stay at home orders were announced, La Belle Vie has proved to be here to stay! The center offers an innovative approach to rejuvenation and healing through a combination of medical aesthetics technology and natural remedies.

Nestled in the secluded French Quarter in Woodland Hills off Ventura Blvd La Belle Vie MedSpa at Kim Kardashian Spa Day

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 3-year anniversary," says Practice Administrator Jenapher Moguel. "We opened our doors during one of the most difficult times in recent history, and our business has flourished into servicing not only our patients who have become friends and family to us, but also built our celebrity clientele with our mobile concierge medicine practice. We feel we have accomplished something truly remarkable and feel blessed."

At La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center, patients can look and feel their best with cutting-edge medical aesthetics technology and natural remedies. Patients can also enjoy an enchanted escape tucked away in the beautiful French Quarter courtyard garden of Woodland Hills. With treatments ranging from Morpheus8, Hydrafacials, laser skin resurfacing to cosmetic injectables, there's something for everyone at La Belle Vie MedSpa.

The center also offers a variety of wellness services such as IV therapy, lymphatic drainage therapy, red light therapy, diet and nutrition counseling and more - all aimed at helping guests achieve balance within their bodies and minds.

"Our goal is to provide our patients with an experience that is both luxurious and therapeutic," says Jenapher Moguel. "Our team is committed to making sure each person who walks through our doors has a wonderful experience."

To celebrate its 3rd anniversary, La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center will be hosting a special event on Saturday, March 18th featuring exclusive pricing on services along with complimentary refreshments and giveaways throughout the day to include a Skims gift basket, free Morpheus8 treatment, Alastin Skincare Basket and more!

"We are so excited about our upcoming event," says Dr. Yousefia. "It's going to be a great way for us to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us over the past three years."

For more information about the event or any of La Belle Vie's services, please visit their website or call (818) 392-8500

SOURCE La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center