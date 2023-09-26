La Belle Vie Medspa Crowned 'Best Medspa' at Iconic '23

La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center

26 Sep, 2023, 19:26 ET

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center, a sanctuary for all things beauty and wellness, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the title of 'Best Medspa' at the prestigious Iconic '23 awards. This award recognizes excellence in aesthetic and wellness services across the US, Canada, and the UK.

Khloe Kardashian gets Morpheus8 with La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, CA
Behind the scenes with Khloe Kardashian and Jenapher Moguel
Jenapher Miguel of La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center awarded Best Medspa
Recently spotlighted by Khloe Kardashian on Instagram for her head-to-toe Morpheus8 treatments, La Belle Vie Medspa has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate in skin rejuvenation and body contouring treatments. Nestled in the serene French Quarter in Woodland Hills, the medspa provides an empowering environment for women to enhance their natural beauty and boost their confidence.

"We are beyond excited to receive this award," said Jenapher Moguel, Practice Administrator and Founder of La Belle Vie Medspa. "It's a landmark moment, a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and hard work during what was an incredibly challenging time. We opened our doors the very day stay-at-home orders were announced in March 2020; and to transition from that period of uncertainty to receiving this prestigious recognition is truly monumental."

Moguel further emphasized the medspa's mission in her acceptance speech. "Our main goal is to provide a safe haven where women can support each other and feel more confident in their skin. The fulfillment we gain from this is channeled back into the services we offer our clients, many of whom have become close friends. This award is not just a win for us, but for every individual who walks through our doors seeking to enhance their natural beauty."

La Belle Vie Medspa continues to set the standard in aesthetic and wellness services, creating tailor-made treatments that cater to the unique beauty and wellness needs of each client. This recent recognition at the Iconic '23 awards is a testament to their commitment to provide top-tier services in a nurturing and supportive environment.

As autumn sets in, La Belle Vie Medspa is ready to pamper its clients with a selection of favorite fall treatments, including wrinkle relaxers, Morpheus8, Pico skin rejuvenation, Microneedling with PRP, chemical peels, and EmpowerRF women's intimate wellness.

About La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center
La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center, meaning 'The Good Life', is a premier medspa located in Woodland Hills, CA. The center offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic and wellness services aimed at enhancing natural beauty and promoting overall well-being. For more information, please visit www.labelleviemedspa.com.

Media Contact
Jenapher Moguel
[email protected]
818.392.8500

SOURCE La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center

