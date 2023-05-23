La Brea Bakery is Firing Up for Summer with The Grill Dads

News provided by

La Brea Bakery

23 May, 2023, 09:02 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Brea Bakery, America's no. 1 artisan bread, is firing up for summer grilling season with Food Network's The Grill Dads, introducing a series of original recipes featuring the bread that is made to grill, La Brea Bakery Take and Bake.

Continue Reading
Enter your best grilling recipe in the Grill Master Challenge and win prizes including a year of La Brea Bakery bread, a Ninja Woodfire Grill, free groceries, cookbooks and spices from The Grill Dads!
Enter your best grilling recipe in the Grill Master Challenge and win prizes including a year of La Brea Bakery bread, a Ninja Woodfire Grill, free groceries, cookbooks and spices from The Grill Dads!
La Brea Bakery is firing up for summer with The Grill Dads!
La Brea Bakery is firing up for summer with The Grill Dads!

This summer, no matter what type of grill you're using – whether at home or at a friend's – The Grill Dads and La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads will have every grill master bursting with creativity. From the Everything Roll to the Garlic Loaf; La Brea Bakery breads are ready for the most anticipated season of the year.

"The Grill Dads have created innovative, mouth-watering recipes, like the Super-Duper Steak Sammy on the La Brea Bakery Take and Bake Baguette, that you'll want to be grilling up all summer long," said Brie Buenning, Director of Marketing, La Brea Bakery. "We are looking forward to La Brea Bakery breads being the star of the grill this summer."

"Since La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads are parbaked, they won't dry out on the grill, holding both moisture and the char better than regular bread, plus the pockets of the bread hold all of the juicy sauces," said Ryan Fey, The Grill Dads. "The breads are the perfect foundation for all your grilled cheeses, grilled sammies, and so much more." added Mark Anderson, The Grill Dads.

The Grill Dads and La Brea Bakery will give grill enthusiasts everywhere the chance to take the La Brea Bakery Grill Master Challenge. Starting Memorial Day, grill enthusiasts can submit their recipe featuring La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads for a chance to win La Brea Bakery bread for a year, a Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill™️, free groceries, The Grill Dads cookbook, The Grill Dads spice packs, and more! For more information visit: www.labreabakery.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kelly Richardson
Venone Public Relations
[email protected]

LA BREA BAKERY:

Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has crafted true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery artisan breads are sold at select supermarkets throughout the United States.

THE GRILL DADS:

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, also known as Mark and Fey, won Food Network's Guy's Big Project, an original competition reality series created and hosted by Guy Fieri, which led to the launch of their own Food Network series. They have been featured on the Today Show, Drew Barrymore, and Rachel Ray among others. Their cookbook, The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots, is a #1 Best Selling Cookbook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.

SOURCE La Brea Bakery

Also from this source

La Brea Bakery - North American Artisan Bread Baker Introduces Plant-Based Brioche Bun to Foodservice and Restaurant Operators

La Brea Bakery Closes Flagship Los Angeles and Downtown Disney Café locations to focus on thriving La Brea Bakery Artisan Bread business in grocery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.