La Brea Bakery Partners with (M)EAT CARNIVAL for 2024 Season

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience an al fresco culinary occasion like no other at (M)EAT CARNIVAL, a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, served with a twist against a breathtaking backdrop of some of the Bay Area's most exclusive spaces. During the 2024 season of events, La Brea Bakery artisan breads will star in a variety of dishes curated by a culinary team led by Chef Itamar Abramovitch (Blossom Catering, Napa).

Truly a bucket list affair, (M)EAT CARNIVAL encourages diners to focus on the food without the distraction of servers, napkins, tableware—or even tables! Fingers will get messy while tasting the culinary line-up of more than 20 dishes on a menu that includes meat, seafood, fresh produce, La Brea Bakery breads, and more.

"We smoke and grill La Brea Bakery's artisan breads to accompany many of the dishes presented at the CARNIVAL," said Abromovitch, owner of Blossom Catering, and ringmaster of the (M)EAT CARNIVAL. "The breads are the perfect foundation for our house-made "faux gras," shakshuka, sabiches, and other flavorful dishes."

Each of the monthly M(EAT) CARNIVAL pop-up events will be distinctly different, as a team of 20 chefs showcase their interpretation of Mediterranean-American cuisine cooked over a live fire. Tickets include not only an abundance of samplings, but also an open wine bar and live musical entertainment.

"The Chefs have brought so much ingenuity and creativity to this event, it's unbelievable," said Brie Buenning, director of marketing, La Brea Bakery. "They have created the most unexpected and unique ways of delighting adventurous and curious food lovers."

Part workshop, part cooking demonstration, and a whole lot of eating, (M)EAT CARNIVAL delivers an unforgetting experience. The 2024 series will stay in residence in the Napa—American Canyon region, with monthly "pop-up" events running from March through October.

(M)EAT CARNIVAL is a celebration of all things delicious. The event brings together food lovers from all walks of life to indulge in unique preparations and flavors. From brûlée bone marrow to tuna carpaccio, this event is a paradise for those who appreciate the art of feasting with fun. With live cooking demonstrations, mouthwatering tastings, and a vibrant atmosphere, (M)EAT CARNIVAL offers a unique experience for food enthusiasts and culinary adventurers alike. Join us for an unforgettable journey into the world of savory delights at (M)EAT CARNIVAL. To learn more, visit: www.meat-carnival.com and follow on Instagram.

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery breads are sold at grocery stores, online retailers and restaurant channels across the country. Find La Brea Bakery breads near you: www.labreabakery.com/where-to-buy and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

