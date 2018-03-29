La Caisse names Emmanuel Jaclot Executive Vice‑President, Infrastructure

Mr. Jaclot joins la Caisse following the recent appointment of Macky Tall, who had been responsible for the Infrastructure portfolio, as Head, Liquid Markets and Réseau express métropolitain.

"We knew from the first time we met him that Emmanuel was an exceptional talent. He's completed major deals around the world and developed solid operational expertise, particularly in renewable energy. His arrival gives la Caisse access to an even larger pool of opportunities to continue expanding our global presence in infrastructure," said Michael Sabia, President and Chief Executive Officer of la Caisse.

"I'm excited to join la Caisse and build upon the impressive work its team has done over the last 20 years as a pioneer in direct infrastructure investment. With a well-diversified portfolio, la Caisse is recognized around the world for its expertise and the quality of its teams. I very much look forward to being part of the future growth of this portfolio that is central to la Caisse's strategy," stated Emmanuel Jaclot.

Before joining la Caisse, Mr. Jaclot held key positions in world-class organizations, including Schneider Electric, a global energy management leader, and EDF Energies Nouvelles, a subsidiary of EDF specialized in renewable energy. In his previous roles, Mr. Jaclot managed major merger and acquisition transactions around the world, through which he developed an expertise in both investing and post-transaction asset management.

Mr. Jaclot will start on June 1 and will report to the President and CEO.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at December 31, 2017, it held $298.5 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Related Links

http://www.cdpq.com/

