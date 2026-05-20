La Caisse partners with Novisto to help organizations prepare for their sustainability transition

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Novisto, a leading corporate sustainability management platform, and La Caisse, a global investment group, announce the conclusion of an agreement and an investment by La Caisse in Novisto. This transaction aims to accelerate the company's growth and strengthen organizations' access to technological solutions that facilitate the management of sustainability-related information within the context of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Over the past few years, Novisto has established itself as a key player in its sector by helping companies better manage the quality, traceability, and comparability of sustainability data amid rapidly evolving global disclosure requirements.

La Caisse's entry into Novisto's capital occurs during a phase of strong international growth and is based on a shared vision: data technologies are essential for integrating climate and extra-financial issues into business and investment practices. This collaboration will support the continued evolution of Novisto's platform and its offerings.

The transaction aligns with La Caisse's 2025-2030 climate strategy, which focuses on supporting companies through the energy transition. Several of La Caisse's portfolio companies—including CAE, Boralex et Couche-Tard—already utilize the Novisto platform.

"Our commitment to Novisto, a Québec-based company with a strong presence both locally and abroad, reflects our desire to support companies offering concrete solutions to the major challenges of our time and to turn them into champions of their sector. By helping organizations better structure their sustainability data, Novisto contributes to accelerating the transition to a greener economy. This investment also enhances our portfolio while fostering greater synergies and the sharing of expertise," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec, La Caisse.

This partnership comes at a time when companies face increasing pressure from regulations, such as the European CSRD and climate disclosure laws in California. Novisto has become a benchmark solution for organizations that view sustainability not merely as a compliance exercise, but as a central element of corporate governance.

"The management and reporting of sustainability data have become a pillar of corporate resilience," said Charles Assaf, CEO and co-founder of Novisto. "La Caisse is a global leader in sustainable investment, and this partnership confirms Novisto's role in the transition. Together, we provide the world's largest organizations with the auditable data necessary to move from climate commitments to verifiable climate action."

ABOUT LA CAISSE

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at lacaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT NOVISTO

Novisto is the enterprise system of intelligence for sustainability management. By integrating ESG, carbon, and risk data into a single, audit-ready architecture, Novisto provides global organizations with the transparency required for modern regulatory environments. The platform serves a premier list of Global 2000 companies including Sanofi, Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K), and Synopsys. Across 12+ critical industry segments—from Finance and Energy to Mining and Deep Tech—Novisto powers the ESG excellence of the world's most complex enterprises. To learn more visit www.novisto.com, LinkedIn.

For more information

La Caisse Novisto MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM NOVISTO MEDIA RELATIONS + 1 514 847-5493 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE La Caisse