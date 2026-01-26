La Caisse to sell part of its stake in Cogeco Communications

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) today announced its intention to sell a block of shares of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), representing nearly 11% of the company's issued and outstanding subordinate shares, at a gross price of $67.45 per share.

This transaction, linked to La Caisse's periodic portfolio rebalancing, will generate gross proceeds of around $229 million. La Caisse will remain the largest holder of subordinate shares in Cogeco Communications, which provides internet, mobile, TV and home phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Canada and the United States.

"La Caisse has supported Cogeco Communications since 2013 and continues to firmly believe in its potential. Our participation in several major transactions, including the purchase of a $350-million block of shares in 2023, underscores the confidence we have in the company and the direction it is taking," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse. "The funds generated will be redeployed in Québec companies to support and accelerate their growth."

La Caisse first invested in Cogeco Communications in 2013 by providing a $50 million loan. In 2017, La Caisse also contributed USD 315 million toward the transaction to acquire MetroCast cable systems in the United States, before the 2023 purchase of Rogers Communications' stake in the company.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at June 30, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 496 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

