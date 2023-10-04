La Canadienne Launches "Insider" Video The 'La Canadienne' Way

News provided by

La Canadienne

04 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's and Men's footwear brand La Canadienne, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, is thrilled to announce the debut of its documentary-style short film The "La Canadienne Way".

At the forefront of the video is one of La Canadienne's footwear factories, one located in the heart of Montreal. This facility has produced the City Dry™ collection for over 35 years. A blend of worlds, with materials sourced in Italy, design and craftsmanship done with Canadian sensibility at its core.

Continue Reading
La Canadienne Launches “Insider” Video The ‘La Canadienne’ Way
La Canadienne Launches “Insider” Video The ‘La Canadienne’ Way
La Canadienne Launches “Insider” Video The ‘La Canadienne’ Way
La Canadienne Launches “Insider” Video The ‘La Canadienne’ Way

The brand prides itself on how they not only care about the products they create but also about the people and process to develop such exceptional products. The film showcases their process from start to finish; materials are cut, sown, lasted, quality controlled, and packaged. All of these steps showcase their high standards, making it the "La Canadienne Way."

The brand is excited to launch its first-ever short film to drive awareness to its craftsmanship, knowledgeable team, and manufacturing processes that make it unique. The video will showcase the facility where their head office is also located, highlighting the magic of years of experience and know-how that happens on the second floor of the building. La Canadienne wants to give its consumers and partners an exclusive look at all the magic that occurs inside the facility.

The "La Canadienne Way" film is a 3-minute video that will show what differentiates the brand from other manufacturers and what it means to make footwear the "La Canadienne Way". The video will launch on October 4th, 2023 in-store, on the lacanadienneshoes.com site and on social media platforms.

About La Canadienne:

Montreal born. Canadian to the core. La Canadienne was born in 1987 in Montreal, a city that can experience all four seasons in a given day. Montrealers embrace the elements with style, determined to live and enjoy each day without restraint, and we set out to make shoes with this attitude in mind. No Compromise.

Lacanadienneshoes.com @lacanadienneshoes

SOURCE La Canadienne

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.