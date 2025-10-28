L.A. Care Invests $5.4 Million to Help Address CalFresh Funding Shortfall Due to Federal Shutdown and Provide Nutrition Assistance to L.A. County Residents

The health plan has partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Food Forward, and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to distribute grocery gift cards and fresh foods — and to help expand distribution points across Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ongoing federal government shutdown nears its one-month mark, individuals and families who rely on CalFresh, California's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may not receive their monthly assistance to purchase groceries during the month of November. To safeguard the health and well-being of its members and the greater Los Angeles community, L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, has committed up to $5.4 million in nutrition support to fill the immediate needs created by this continued lapse in funding. As many as 1.5 million Los Angeles County residents rely on CalFresh nutrition support, the majority of whom are working families, children, seniors, and adults with disabilities.

"We know that good health starts with access to nutritious food," said Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care. "Many of our members and their communities are facing real hardship right now, and we're grateful to be able to offer help when it's needed most — because no one should have to choose between paying your bills and putting food on the table."

L.A. Care will provide up to $5 million to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, and Food Forward, a nonprofit organization that distributes fresh surplus fruits and vegetables. In addition, L.A. Care will work with local community organizations to invest up to $400,000 to advance food security efforts, bolster food distribution support in the county, and support other emerging needs. The investment to the L.A. Regional Food Bank, the YMCA and Food Forward will support between 10,000 to 15,000 households per week throughout November.

The organizations, all committed to fight hunger, will provide CalFresh beneficiaries across Los Angeles County, including L.A. Care members, a combination of grocery gift cards (which may only be used to purchase food at markets, convenience stores, and farmers markets) and fresh food and produce. In addition to providing food and grocery cards, L.A. Care's investment is helping expand distribution points to reach even more families in need. Several YMCAs will serve as distribution hubs for Food Forward's fresh fruits and vegetables, and the L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers will serve as grocery gift card access points across the County.

"We are deeply grateful for L.A. Care's generous investment in our efforts to combat food insecurity in Los Angeles County," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "This funding will allow us to expand our distribution of grocery gift cards and essential food supplies, providing the equivalent of over 660,000 meals to vulnerable children, families, seniors, and individuals throughout Los Angeles County."

Unfortunately, the shutdown has already put a severe strain on food banks across the country, as they are seeing an uptick in visits from federal workers, who are furloughed or working without pay. And now, with the benefits freeze, food banks will very likely see an influx of demand right before Thanksgiving, a time of year they already see increased need from families.

L.A. Care is observing November as a "Month of Action," encouraging employees, community partners, nonprofit organizations, and the broader community to get involved—whether by volunteering at a food bank, pantry, or community center, or by making a donation. Volunteers provide crucial support and resources, allowing organizations to carry out their missions. In fact, without volunteer help, many nonprofits would struggle to run programs, fundraise, or serve the community.

"November is a time to come together and lift each other up," said Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care. "We're proud to launch our Month of Action and invite everyone—our employees, partners, and neighbors—to support the organizations that nourish and care for our communities. Every act of kindness makes a difference."

CalFresh is a critical lifeline for millions of Californians. According to the California Health Interview Survey, in 2024, 47.2% of adults in California struggled to afford food. To put this in perspective, the average monthly CalFresh household benefit in California is approximately $189 per recipient, but according to the United States Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the average family spends almost $300 a week at the grocery store.

L.A. Care recognizes that addressing the social determinants of health, like access to food, is critical for the overall health and well-being of under-resourced communities in Los Angeles County. As a public entity, the health plan is committed to addressing food insecurity through various initiatives, including grants to community-based organizations that provide food assistance, and CalFresh enrollment support and food and gift card distribution at the Community Resource Centers.

To learn more about these efforts or to find a food pantry or gift card distribution location near you, visit www.lacare.org/CalFresh.

