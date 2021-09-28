LA Celebrates "Festa Italiana" In Honor Of Italian American Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian food, art, fast cars, and a wine and beer garden will all be a part of a night of music and entertainment with a street fair atmosphere for Festa Italiana on Saturday, October 2nd from 5 to 10 PM in San Pedro in celebration of Italian American Heritage Month.

"Festa Italiana," co-sponsored by the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) and the office of Councilmember Joe Buscaino, is free to the public and will take place at the Italian Plaza area of downtown San Pedro between Centre and Palos Verdes Streets around 222 West 6th Street.

This event honors the rich history of the achievements of Italian-Americans and Italian immigrants, through culture, the arts, and cuisine. "Festa Italiana" and Little Italy of Los Angeles support and encourage Italian cultural awareness all while sharing the vibrancy of "la dolce vita" with the greater Los Angeles area.

"Italian-Americans are the fifth largest ethnic group in our nation, with LosAngeles being the 4th largest of all U.S. cities," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. "Italian American Heritage Month is our opportunity to share our food, culture, art, and music with our community, family, and friends after a challenging year."

Councilmember Buscaino helped found LILAA and is spearheading the development of the Little Italy Cultural Piazza in downtown San Pedro.

"Festa Italiana is our largest event of the year and a chance to showcase our incredibly diverse and accomplished Italian-American community," said LILAA President Mike Gatto.

Entertainment performers include Nick D'Edgidio, who is recognized worldwide for his tribute to the late Frank Sinatra; Brittney Bertier, who starred in the theatre production of My Fair Lady; Travis Clover, who starred in the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; and Mark Giovi, who starred in the popular show Bite.

ABOUT LITTLE ITALY OF LOS ANGELES ASSOCIATION (LILAA)

Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) is a 501c-3 non-profit (EIN # 32-0580458) dedicated to the development of arts and culture programming in the newly-designated Little Italy District of Los Angeles in downtown San Pedro along 6th Street. To learn more about LILAA, please visit us at https://www.lilaa.org . Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @littleitalyofla.

