La Chaine de l'Espoir Announces Expansion with New American Affiliate, United Surgeons for Children

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global children's health organization, La Chaine de l'Espoir, announces the growth of its international network with the establishment of the Washington-based nonprofit United Surgeons for Children. The organization will be integral in building an American network of individuals, foundations, and corporations committed to creating a world in which all children, regardless of wealth or nationality, have the opportunity to thrive in health.

An estimated 5 billion people live without access to surgery. Nevertheless, surgery should not be framed as luxury: improved access has the potential to save 10 million lives each year, more than HIV, TB and Malaria combined. Despite that fact, investment in surgical care and capacity has not been made a priority for global health funders.

United Surgeons for Children will lead the charge to change that story through programs in surgery, training, infrastructure, and health education that will expand quality medical care in the developing world. Building a network of American partners and donors will be integral to achieving this mission, adding to current operations that provide care to more than 200,000 children in 30 countries each year and strengthen health capacities through the build and renovation of medical facilities worldwide.

"Americans have been leaders in the field of global health, both for the expertise developed here as well as the philanthropic support that makes a world with greater health possible," says Lee Hilling, Board Chair at United Surgeons for Children. "We are excited for this next chapter in La Chaine de l'Espoir's international growth and the potential it brings to reach even more vulnerable children and families."

La Chaine de l'Espoir founder Prof. Alain Deloche adds, "Our global network, with the newest addition, United Surgeons for Children, represents a chain of hope for children and entire countries – hope for a brighter, healthier future. Joining with health visionaries in the United States will strengthen this chain immeasurably, and it is critical to continuing a legacy of impact for forgotten communities in our world as well as pursuing the work we have been doing since 1994 with the invaluable help of Americans."

United Surgeons for Children pursues improved well-being for children in developing countries through holistic health programming with high-level expertise in surgery. We meet today's urgent needs while transferring skills and knowledge to local medical staff that will allow communities to provide greater healthcare in the future. To learn more please visit usfc.org.

