L.A. Charter School Network Has Higher than Average Latinx and Black College-Bound Scholars

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools

Jun 10, 2024, 13:00 ET

 Alliance College-Ready Public Schools proudly announce their 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians, many who are on their way to college, bucking the national trend.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With graduation season in full swing, Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is celebrating its high-achieving scholars, led by this year's 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians. Overall, 95% of scholars graduate from an Alliance high school, and 96% of those graduates have been accepted to college.

This is no small feat. According to an analysis by EdSource from the California Department of Education, in 2023, 68% of Black students and 64% of Latino students did not meet A-G requirements, the college prep courses required for admission to California's public universities.

All Alliance high schools have aligned their graduation requirements to A-G requirements, preparing scholars to graduate high school college-ready and eligible to not only being accepted into California colleges, but also accepted into universities across the country. This is especially impressive considering 94% of Alliance schools serve families in Los Angeles' low-income Latinx, Black, and immigrant communities.

Alliance doesn't just get their scholars to college, they continue to track them onto college graduation as well. Understanding the disparity in the communities they serve, Alliance schools focus on core instructional practices in the classroom, paying special attention to scholar and adult wellness, with an emphasis on their College-Ready Graduate Profile. This approach has resulted in a college-graduation rate of 39% for Alliance scholars, making their graduation rate for low-income students more than 3.5 times the national average.

Most Alliance scholars have overcome countless barriers to reach graduation day and continue onto college. With schools in Downtown L.A., East L.A., Lincoln Heights, Huntington Park, South L.A., and Sun Valley, Alliance valedictorians and salutatorians are tackling these challenges and bringing pride and inspiration to the entire Alliance network.

"Many of our scholars will be the first in their family to graduate from high school or even middle school. As first-generation scholars, this is a major milestone!" says Alliance's CEO, Pablo Villavicencio. "Their diploma represents the sacrifices they made as well as their families and holds a symbolic value that represents their culture, heritage, and communities."

College readiness starts as early as sixth grade in Alliance schools, with dedicated support through the college application process in high school. Scholars also have the opportunity to take college courses through the Dual Enrollment program, allowing them to progress faster in their academic journey and potentially reduce the financial burden of their college education. This aligns with the overarching vision of Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, making the pathway from high school graduation to a four-year degree more accessible.

"We give our scholars an advantage that similar students don't usually have," says Alliance's Vice President of Counseling and College Success, Sally Vo. "We aren't just supporting our scholars with their academics. We're truly preparing future leaders."

This year's graduating class has been accepted to prominent, local area colleges like UCLA, UC Irvine, and Cal State LA, as well as the prestigious universities of Harvard, Dartmouth, Stanford, Georgetown, and UC Berkeley.

Below is a comprehensive list of all Alliance school valedictorians and salutatorians sorted by region:

Downtown Los Angeles

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Gertz-Ressler High

School

Not identified at time of

publication.

Not identified at time of

publication.

Alliance Dr. Olga Mohan High

School 

Andy Jimenez

Jazmin Ramos

Alliance Richard Merkin

Middle School

Evander Aguilar, Isaiah

Alvarenga-Gonzalez, and 

Bethany Perez Vasquez

Not identified at time of

publication

Alliance Ted K. Tajima High

School

Donna Portillo

Arianna Morales

East Los Angeles

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Marc & Eva Stern

Math and Science School

Francisco Guzman

Heidi Ayala

Alliance Morgan McKinzie

High School 

Liliana Balmaceda Lovio

Amanda Salazar Salazar

Alliance College-Ready Middle

Academy 8 

Dalet Vargas Castro and

Samantha Cebrian

Not identified at time of

publication

Huntington Park

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Collins Family College-

Ready High School 

Vanessa Cancino and Emanuel

Zacarias

Not identified at time of

publication

Alliance Kory Hunter Middle

School 

Mariely Quezada Sanchez

Jovanny Gomez

Alliance Margaret M.

Bloomfield High School

Jacquelin Lopez

Chelsy Velasquez

South Los Angeles/Watts

High School

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Christine O'Donovan

Middle School

Not identified at time of

publication

Not identified at time of

publication

Alliance Cindy and Bill Simon

Technology Academy High

School 

Ruiz Alvarado and Adela Ivette

Johanna Camila Vigil and

Randy Chavez

Alliance Judy Ivie Burton

Technology High School 

Kattie Hayes

Debbie Rivera

Alliance Jack H. Skirball Middle

School

Alan Estrella

Omar Alvarado and Jordan

Baldwin

Alliance College Ready Middle

Academy 4

Abi Selomit Rodriguez-

Paredes

Katalina Osiris Gutierrez

Alliance College-Ready Middle

Academy 12

Berenice Gallardo, Naomi

Luevanos, Katelyn Medrano,

and Stacy Serrano

Not identified at time of

publication

Alliance Patti & Peter Neuwirth

Leadership Academy 

Christian Gonzalez

Emely Alegria

Alliance Piera Barbaglia

Shaheen Health Services

Academy 

All'ae Navaeh Adams

Alejandra Rosario Huizar

Alliance Renee and Meyer

Luskin Academy High School 

Kimberly Sanchez

Abraham Bailon

Alliance Virgil Roberts

 Leadership Academy

Not identified at time of

publication

Not identified at time of

publication

Alliance William & Carol Ouchi

High School

Isabel Milanez and Yuliana

Rodriguez

Mayra Garza

Northeast LA / Lincoln Heights

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Leichtman-Levine

Family Foundation

Environmental Science High

School

Janetzy Ramirez

Paul Matthew De La Cruz

Alliance Susan & Eric Smidt

Technology High School

Jesus Peralta-Estrada

Xitlalic Flores

Alliance Tennenbaum

Technology Family High School

Axel Morales

Mailanie Montes

Sun Valley

2024 Valedictorian(s)

2024 Salutatorian(s)

Alliance Joni & Jeff Marine

High School

Stephanie Manalo

Joel Portillo

Alliance Milt and Debbie

Valera Middle Academy

Kristin Hernandez and Hailey

Bautista

Spencer Rebueno

About Alliance

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles' most underserved communities.

Alliance schools have been recognized as among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening our first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school and been accepted to college. We strive to uplift our scholars and their communities by fostering unparalleled educational opportunities that encourage scholarly thought, resilient learning, powerful communication, mind-body wellness, and community advocacy. To learn more, visit www.LAalliance.org.

