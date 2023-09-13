La Clínica Del Pueblo a Hispanic Heritage Month Trailblazer for Health Equity

News provided by

La Clínica del Pueblo

13 Sep, 2023, 14:02 ET

La Clínica Celebrates 40 Years of Inclusive Healthcare for Latinx Community

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Clínica del Pueblo (LCDP) commemorates four decades of providing high quality, vital healthcare to underserved Latino/Latinx communities in the Washington, D.C. area.

The La Clínica del Pueblo Health Promotion team demonstrates healthy food preparation for clients.
LCDP began as a volunteer initiative in 1983 by Salvadoran immigrants in response to the urgent needs of immigrants affected by devastating conflicts. Today, LCDP has grown to a network of two Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) clinics, a school-based mental health program, and a thriving Community Health Center, annually serving 5,000+ individuals directly and 50,000+ through community outreach.

Following the 1991 Mount Pleasant riots, LCDP initiated cultural competency training for local agencies, and continues today in coalitions addressing social determinants of health, inclusion, and justice.

In 2010, LCDP opened the Empodérate Center, safe spaces for LGBTQ young adults addressing medical and societal roots of the HIV epidemic.

In 2015, they partnered with Prince Georges' County launching Mi Refugio, a youth mental health program serving 1,300+ students,100% graduating.

The pandemic disproportionately impacted marginalized communities. LCDP expanded services and collaborated with community partners breaking down barriers for communities of color.

In 2022, La Clínica increased its social impact efforts by providing:

  • 10,684 medical and 12,814 telehealth services
  • 6,286 Medical interpretations and navigations
  • 4,879 Mental health services
  • 3,078 HIV and STI tests, 100% newly diagnosed linked to care

"At the 40 year mark, we have accomplished so much, but still have work to do. I am certain that with the support of our partners and community, we will rise to meet the needs of new generations of immigrants. "

Catalina Sol, Executive Director

"La Clínica understands that all forms of discrimination affect health. That's why we don't just receive our clients in our clinics, we go where the community is."

Manuel Diaz-Ramirez, Community Health Action Director

Marking their 40th anniversary and National Hispanic Heritage Month, LCDP will host Fiesta Del Barrio, a grand-scale block party featuring Latinx music, food, art, and health activities. Come celebrate!

About La Clínica Del Pueblo

La Clínica is a 501c3 organization addressing the distinct health needs of Latinx immigrant communities through primary medical care, mental health services, and medical interpretation.  LCDP advocates for health equity for Latinx immigrants in the DMV. Visit www.lcdp.org.

Media Contact:
Lelani Clark
202-248-5456
[email protected]

SOURCE La Clínica del Pueblo

