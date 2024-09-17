La Colombe and Chobani Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Coffee, Extended Deals and Discounts, and the Launch of New Creamers

Coffee lovers can enjoy free drip coffee and exclusive creamer tastings at participating café locations, while new Chobani® Zero Sugar* Coffee Creamer will be available at retailers nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all latte lovers, brew buffs, and java junkies – La Colombe and Chobani have you covered for your early morning cup or your much-needed afternoon energy boost! This National Coffee Day on September 29, La Colombe cafes and the NYC-based Chobani Café will be pouring free drip coffee and inviting guests to be among the first to try new Chobani® Zero Sugar* Coffee Creamer1! For those unable to make it to a café, La Colombe is also offering buy three get one free on 12 oz coffee boxes sitewide September 29 through October 1.

Coffee lovers can enjoy free drip coffee and exclusive creamer tastings at participating café locations, while new Chobani® Zero Sugar* Coffee Creamer will be available at retailers nationwide

"National Coffee Day is one of our favorite holidays, shining a spotlight on the quality and craftsmanship in our signature blends," says La Colombe Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn O'Connor. "This year, we're thrilled to be joined by our Chobani family in celebrating our first National Coffee Day together."

As the perfect pairing for coffee, Chobani is getting in on the fun by offering exclusive tastings of the brand's new Zero Sugar* Creamer in La Colombe cafes and the Chobani Café. According to a recent Chobani survey, 65% of consumers would like to try a healthier version of what they crave. With this new launch, Chobani aims to support those looking to take steps at reducing their sugar intake when the coffee craving strikes.

"We can't wait to watch consumers incorporate our newest innovation, Chobani® Zero Sugar* Coffee Creamer, into their coffee routines," says Chobani Chief Innovation Officer Niel Sandfort. "Now more than ever, consumers are looking for better-for-you options, and we are excited to launch a zero total sugar coffee creamer made with only natural ingredients."

All Chobani® Coffee Creamers are made with farm-fresh cream and only natural ingredients, never oils or preservatives. The new Chobani® Zero Sugar* Coffee Creamers are available in Sweet Cream and Salted Caramel flavors for a suggested retail price of $5.59 at participating local and national retailers, including Albertsons, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter , HEB, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, Target, ShopRite, Walmart, Stop & Shop/Giant.

*Not a low calorie food

1Limit to one 12 oz cup of coffee per customer while supplies last

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide. For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

