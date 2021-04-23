La Colombe Coffee Roasters® Introduces Wave of New Cold Brew Coffees Just in Time for the Spring and Summer Cold Brew Drinking Season

Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon: Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon combines the sweet, fruity notes of single-origin Colombian cold brew with juicy lemonade made from real Sicilian lemons sourced along the Mediterranean coast. Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon contains 90 mg of natural caffeine, 60 calories, and is gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, and vegan. It is available now at La Colombe cafes, at www.lacolombe.com , on Amazon, and at Whole Foods Market nationwide in early May, for $2.99 a can.

Hazelnut Draft Latte: La Colombe's newest seasonal coffee, Hazelnut Draft Latte, offers the delicious taste of hazelnuts and cold brew coffee with the beloved frothy texture of a Draft Latte. This newest Draft Latte has 100 calories per can and 120 mg natural caffeine and is gluten-free, kosher, and lactose-free. Available now through May, at La Colombe cafes, at www.lacolombe.com , Wegmans, Whole Foods, Schnucks, Amazon and Allegiant Air. Hazelnut Draft Latte retails for $2.99 a can.

"At La Colombe, we live by the mantra 'nothing is ever finished' which is why we are always innovating," said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters. "This spring, I'm proud to show off three great new drinks that I think everyone will enjoy. From expanding our multi-serve lineup to include Extra Bold with a kick of more caffeine to pair with dairy or non-dairy creamers, or drink on its own over ice; to the deliciously refreshing Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon which is a favorite around the La Colombe offices; to the rich and nutty Hazelnut Draft Latte that's the perfect complement to our entire Draft Latte line. Our fans always expect something new from us, and we truly delivered with these great new drinks."

This innovation is coming off the heels of a successful year for the brands ready-to-drink business. The total ready-to-drink coffee category is $2.0 billion in annual sales, and is growing at an average rate of 24% across all channels. In the grocery channel, La Colombe's ready-to-drink beverages are one of the category growth leaders at +66%. Since 2019 La Colombe has ranked number 1 in dollar shares at Whole Foods, beating out competitors like Califia Farms, Bulletproof, Starbucks and Stumptown. Since the inception of the Draft Latte in 2017, Draft Latte has gained over 99,000 points of distribution nationwide and has achieved more than 64% ACV (Total US MULO).[i]

La Colombe (www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2022-2023. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTET – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

