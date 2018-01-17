La Colombe® Draft Latte™ Captures 1% of RTD Coffee Share in its First Year

"Our aim is to change the landscape of coffee through obsessive innovation and the cleanest ingredients," said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe.

Recently La Colombe was named winner of BevNET's Best of 2017 "Rising Star" award, which honors brands and companies whose performance over the past year has put them into position to create long-term change within the industry. BevNET also awarded La Colombe's Draft Latte Chai as one of the Best New Products of 2017.

The explosive rise has made La Colombe a breakout brand in the $3 billion ready-to-drink coffee category. And, with plans to introduce multiple new Draft Latte and cold brew varieties this year — the specialty coffee company is just getting started.

"The next two Draft Latte seasonal beverages will take flavor innovation to the next level," added Carmichael.

La Colombe, which is the largest independently owned 4th wave coffee company and is the only vertically integrated ready-to-drink coffee company, owns a 55,000 square foot production facility in western Michigan. The facility has allowed La Colombe to more readily meet the growing demand for Draft Latte, which can produce more than 30,000 cases per week.

