La Compagnie Appoints Discover The World For Trade Sales In USA & Italy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Compagnie, the 100% smart business class airline, has appointed Discover the World as their trade partner in charge of sales for its US and Italian market.

Aiden Walsh head of Airline Development commented "We are delighted to be appointed to support a renewed focus in trade sales for the USA market and the launch of the new route of Milan. Our team is well placed to support the rebound in transatlantic travel, and we look forward to elevating the La Compagnie brand with trade partners. The product is fantastic. I have first-hand experience of the airline, the team and the philosophy. La Compagnie and Discover the World are well aligned, and we can't wait to get started."

Frédéric Revol, CCO of La Compagnie, said, "Partnering with Discover the World and trusting their field knowledge and experience is a smart choice for La Compagnie. Ensuring our presence on the US market and building strong relations for our new route are their challenges."

James Prano, Director of Discover USA, added, "We're elated to bring our expertise and experience to the service of La Compagnie to help drive their success in the USA as they expand their all-business class product to new destinations."

"The Discover the World Italian team is ready and excited to promote this unique product. La Compagnie's Milan-New York flight is going to be the most fashionable product in the local market," said Gianbattista Sassara, Director of Discover Italy.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

About La Compagnie

Launched in July 2014, La Compagnie is an exclusively 100% Smart Business Class airline operating regularly scheduled transatlantic flights between New York (Newark International Airport) and Paris (Paris Orly Airport) and seasonal service between New York (Newark International Airport) and Nice (Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport) as well as flights to Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion Airport) and to Milan (Milan Malpensa Airport). Offering competitively low business-class fares, La Compagnie Airbus A321neo fleet is fitted with 76 full-flat seats and provides thoughtful amenities including a state-of-the-art entertainment system, unlimited Wi-Fi service and a unique dining experience offering fresh menu items by renowned New York and Paris based chefs.

