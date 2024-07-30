LA County Awards ICF $17 Million Energy Efficiency Contract

ICF to Deliver Equitable, Clean Energy Programs to One of the Largest Counties in the Nation

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) recently awarded a contract to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) to design and deliver their full portfolio of residential energy efficiency programs. The recompete contract has a value of $17 million and a term of nearly three years.

ICF will implement a suite of residential programs for one of the nation's largest counties, which are designed to bring millions of dollars in incentives to local communities to advance equitable, clean energy solutions. This includes supporting multifamily properties across 13 Southern California counties as well using data analysis to target hard-to-reach and underserved communities which will help to accelerate program delivery in areas that will have the greatest impact.

ICF will also leverage their proprietary cloud-based energy customer platform to monitor program performance in real time, enabling SoCalREN to make fast, effective program optimization decisions and provide a more streamlined customer experience.

"The Southern California region's energy programs are positioned for exponential growth and impact over the coming years," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "Having worked with LA County since 2017, ICF has a solid understanding of the energy needs of the region and its customers, as well as their regulatory and equity goals. SoCalREN's program will go a long way toward building a foundation to advance equitable decarbonization efforts across the region and make measurable strides toward accelerating the state's transition to clean energy."

ICF partners with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy office and energy non-governmental organization, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to planning and analysis to implementation. The company currently delivers over 250 active energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs across North America, including for over 60 utilities, and is one of the largest electrification implementers in the U.S.

ICF's energy experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts, marketers and more to design and implement cost-effective, award-winning utility programs that deliver maximum energy savings and advance the transition to clean energy.

