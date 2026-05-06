LA Dentist Dr. Les Latner Receives Humanitarian Award from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

Recognizing More Than 20 Years of Giving Back to Charitable Services to Help Spread Smiles

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 conference for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in Aventura, FL, Dr. Les Latner, who owns and operates Westside Dental Associates, was recognized with the Humanitarian Award.

Westside Dental Associates

The award ceremony took place on April 18, 2026, and it acknowledges more than two decades of charitable donations of money and voluntary services with the AACD and other organizations like Give Back a Smile, which treats victims of domestic abuse. In addition, Dr. Latner served on the board of trustees for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Charitable Foundation for nine years. He says, "I love helping others every day in my practice. Seeing the joy in my patients' smiles motivates me to have an even greater impact in Los Angeles and elsewhere."

As generous as Dr. Latner has been in charitable work and donations, this trend simply reflects how he lives generally. Giving back has always been central to his life goals and career. In fact, back in the early 1980s, he served on the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, helping to prepare the city for hosting the 1984 Olympic events.

On top of being an accredited member in the AACD and reliable dentist to his many patients, Dr. Latner earned mastership status with the Academy of General Dentistry in 1997. The distinction of dual status with these organizations has been achieved by only a few dentists in the entire country. He also is a founding member and president of the Los Angeles Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

For more information about the award or about Dr. Latner, use the contact information below.

Contact Information:

Dr. Les Latner

Westside Dental Associates

2990 S Sepulveda Blvd #204

Los Angeles, CA 90064

smilelosangeles.com

310-477-1081

Media Contact:

Tabatha Grant

877-868-4932

SOURCE Westside Dental Associates