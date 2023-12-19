LA District Attorney Candidate and Longtime Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell Supports the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol Anti-Crime Initiatives to Fight Retail Flash Mob Crimes

Candidate for LA District Attorney Judge Mitchell

19 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

Ending Smash-and-Grab Crimes and Keeping Angelenos Safe are Top Priorities for Mitchell's Campaign  

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles District Attorney Candidate Judge Craig Mitchell has joined in solidarity with the LA Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol to crack down on the notorious "smash-and-grab" crime wave across LA County that endangered residents and local businesses. Any Angeleno who has seen the news coverage and disturbing videos of these violent crimes knows that we need a proactive, seasoned lawmaker, such as Judge Craig Mitchell, whose role in fighting crime is impeccable. As LA District Attorney, Mitchell will back initiatives supporting law enforcement to fight crime across the County.

The LA Sheriff's Department is deploying undercover teams throughout the county to stop these brazen "smash-and-grabs" and restore public safety. As LA District Attorney, Mitchell would expand programs such as these, giving his entire office a mandate to fight crime. 

"Today, LA residents and retail business owners are unsafe under the current District Attorney's administration. Under my leadership, we will more effectively enforce the law and support the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, sending a clear and powerful message to would-be criminals that if they commit these violent crimes, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Judge Mitchell.

Judge Craig Mitchell, unlike his opponents, has spent his career upholding the law as an LA Superior Court Judge. He has the experience and compassion to work with law enforcement, the Deputy District Attorneys and criminal justice reform advocates to implement common-sense policies that punish those who commit the crime and make our County a safe place to live.

About Los Angeles District Attorney Candidate Judge Craig Mitchell
Los Angeles District Attorney Candidate Judge Craig Mitchell is committed to stopping the current crime wave in Los Angeles and protecting our citizens, and he has the experience to do so. Candidate Mitchell took a leave of absence from his 20 years on the bench in LA, during which he has never had a conviction overturned, to enter this pivotal race, where he has never had a conviction overturned. Serving his last years as Deputy District Attorney, Mitchell tried more murder cases than any other prosecutor in Los Angeles. A former high school teacher, Mitchell understands the importance of education and rehabilitation. To this end, he founded the "Skid Row Running Club," where he has helped build a community for some of LA's most vulnerable people. As Los Angeles District Attorney, Judge Craig Mitchell will fight violent crime to protect LA residents. For more information: www.theJudge4DA.com

