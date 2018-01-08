LA Dodgers Expand Commitment To Innovation With Announcement Of Global Sports Venture Studio With R/GA

Building on the success of previous Dodgers Accelerator programs with R/GA, the Global Sports Venture Studio will significantly evolve the program model to approach innovation as a team sport. The Studio invites participation from Partners across the sports, technology, and entertainment spectrum including teams, leagues, player associations, media/broadcasters, sports apparel companies, retailers, industry vendors, esports organizations, sports betting and fantasy sports platforms, among others.

Designed to be an ongoing initiative, the Global Sports Venture Studio will lay the groundwork for efficient, risk-controlled innovation through analysis, diligence, and business/creative strategy combined with startup sourcing, engagement opportunities, and investment. Startups will be selected to align with Partners' strategic objectives.

"The Dodgers organization has seen great success with our previous accelerator programs by embracing disruption and taking a close look at new technologies and shifts in consumer behavior," said Tucker Kain, Dodgers Chief Financial Officer. "We now want to open up this platform for others in the global sports and startup ecosystem to experiment with innovation, share success and grow as an industry."

Innovation work will be supported by a program of curated events throughout the calendar year as well as by original content and data exclusive to Studio Partners. Studio activities will take place globally, with initial modules in New York and Los Angeles followed by expansion to London and other cities that are testbeds for sports innovation.

Studio Partners will receive an abundance of opportunities and benefits from participation in the Studio, including:

Knowledge capital in the form of access to research and insights around trends and tech relevant to Partners' businesses

Customized innovation assessments

Identification of, and access to, curated networking opportunities

Access to exclusive events, content, and data

Pilot integrations and other customized engagement with Studio-affiliated startups

Investment opportunities

"The Dodgers Accelerator not only provided us access to category leading startups and innovation opportunities that matched our strategic interests, it also provided implementation support for pilots," said Devin Poolman, SVP Digital Product Development at Fox Sports. "With this new expanded model and global focus, I am excited to see their program add even more horsepower, and continue to deliver value for both organizations like ours and for the sports industry as a whole."

The Studio will index to growth-stage startups, however startups of any stage and at any geographic location are strongly encouraged to apply. Startups will be selected on a rolling basis and will not be required to relocate.

"Our programs are designed to provide value to our corporate program partners and to startups," said Stephen Plumlee, Global Chief Operating Officer of R/GA and Managing Partner of R/GA Ventures. "By evolving the program model towards a more collaborative and global approach, the Global Sports Venture Studio will better enable program partners to capitalize on disruptive technologies and emerging consumer behaviors on an ongoing basis."

Participating startups will gain significant value from a combination of financial capital, creative capital, and Partner network capital, including:

Introductions to Studio Partners, R/GA's network of industry-leading clients and affiliated Interpublic agencies, and companies associated with Elysian Park and its ownership group

Potential investments from Elysian Park Ventures, R/GA Ventures, other Studio Partners, and a curated network of investors

Access to teams of strategists/designers/writers/technologists to help develop products, services, and brand value

Press/PR opportunities supported by R/GA's Corporate Communications team

For more information about the Studio, about opportunities for Partners, or to apply as a startup, please visit: www.globalsportsventurestudio.com and @GlobalSportsVS on Twitter.

About the LA Dodgers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six World Series championships and 22 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world.

Visit the Dodgers online, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers.

For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

About the Elysian Park Ventures:

Elysian Park is a private investment firm created by the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs operating at the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment. Learn more at elysianpark.ventures.

About R/GA Ventures:

R/GA Ventures helps industry leaders embrace disruption, connecting them with emerging startups, technologies and consumer behaviors to drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, the R/GA Ventures portfolio has grown to include more than 80 companies across a variety of verticals. R/GA Ventures and R/GA are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. Learn more at ventures.rga.com and by following @rgaventures.

