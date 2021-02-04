La Familia Agency, LLC Joins Fiesta Insurance

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiesta Insurance, a leading retail franchisor of insurance and tax services, today continued its expansion in distributing insurance and services in an innovative and collaborative approach to the Hispanic community, with the acquisition of La Familia Agency, LLC (LFAI).

With this transaction, Fiesta Insurance expands its footprint in the state of Texas, and within corporately owned storefront locations. LFAI, based in Dallas, is a profitable and growing independent insurance agency chain distributing insurance and other services across 67 locations. LFAI will maintain the La Familia Auto Insurance name and company-owned storefront business model.

"We welcome LFAI, their knowledgeable and experienced management team and employees, and are thrilled to add such an innovative, fast-growing organization that complements our mission of serving the Hispanic community," said John Hollar, CEO of Fiesta Insurance. "We are excited to continue to provide the highest service standards while helping our clients navigate required and essential, but often confusing, financial products like insurance and tax services."

LFAI is a leading provider of insurance products at the right price for the Hispanic community in Texas.

"We are very excited to join an amazing team, who, like us, works extremely hard to serve the Hispanic community in their local neighborhood," said Danish Charanya, co-founder and President of LFAI. "This is great news for our customers, and our employees."

The co-founders of LFAI: Danish Charanya, Anil Wastani, Aly Manji, and Faizan Wastani have been instrumental in shaping LFAI's culture, and the evolution of products for the Hispanic community, and they will continue to do so in support of growing Fiesta Insurance and LFAI in the future.

About Fiesta Insurance Acquisition, Inc.

Fiesta Insurance Acquisition, Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation, is a retail franchisor of insurance products and services. Founded in 1999, Fiesta Insurance now has over 80 franchisees operating over 240 retail stores in 10 states. Fiesta Insurance is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About La Familia Agency, LLC

La Familia Agency, LLC is an independent insurance agency distributing insurance and services through retail storefronts in Texas. Formed in 2010, the company has grown to 67 stores and over 200 employees serving the Hispanic community. La Familia Agency, LLC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

