L.A. FASHION HOUSE OUTFITS WOMEN'S TOUR DE FRANCE ATHLETES

Human Powered Health Cyclists Will Sport Custom Maisie Wilen Designs; Factor Bikes Incorporates Motif and Produces Limited Edition Bicycles

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first of its kind collaboration, Human Powered Health cyclists competing in the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift that begins August 12 will be sporting new eye-popping jerseys designed by an acclaimed and emerging fashion house, Maisie Wilen .

The changeout new uniforms reflect Human Powered Health's brand color gradient, with a design inspired by the flowing aerodynamics and markings of fish scales. The pattern, a variation of a print used previously in the Maisie Wilen collection, was selected after months of careful consideration and collaboration with a design team led by Maisie Wilen's Founder and Creative Director, Maisie Schloss, along with Human Powered Health's Chief Creative Officer, Sam Wiebe.

"Maisie is incredible to work with. She brought an entirely unique vision and approach to the new kits," said Wiebe. "We wanted to do something distinctive for this year's race and her design will absolutely turn heads."

"I immediately jumped at the opportunity to bring Maisie Wilen's unique aesthetic to one of the biggest women's sporting events in the world," says Schloss. "Human Powered Health Cycling is made up of such inspiring, strong athletes and I'm honored to be a part of this incredible event."

The new design will be implemented across the team's full line of racing apparel that includes a jersey and a vest, and a specially painted racing bike that will be provided by team sponsor Factor Bikes. The bike will be available for purchase through Factor bikes, and the racing kits in both men's and women's sizes can be purchased for a limited time on Pactimo.com .

"For Human Powered Health, women's cycling represents the pinnacle of endurance athletics. As women's sports enjoy long overdue growth and greater exposure around the world, we felt that it was the perfect time to celebrate with Maisie's standout design work," says Human Powered Health Managing Director Charles Aaron.

About Human Powered Health

Human Powered Health Cycling is a Women's World Tour team based in the United States. Our 17 athletes represent 10 nationalities and compete in races around the globe. Since founding our women's team in 2012, we have racked up hundreds of wins around the world, including Olympic medals and World Championships. Our program is built on the Pillars of Performance - a science-backed approach that helps our athletes reach the pinnacle of human potential. Through partnerships with Human Powered Health and Thorne , our athletes benefit from world-class testing facilities and individualized wellness programs. With every sprint, climb and stroke of the pedal, we ride closer to our ultimate podium together – a better and healthier world.

About Maisie Wilen

Maisie Wilen is a Los Angeles-based clothing brand started in 2019 by Maisie Schloss. A brand of basics for maximalists, Maisie Wilen roots bold patterns and unique textiles in wearable and flattering silhouettes. Known for its lighthearted yet futuristic print-driven pieces, the brand presents biannually at New York Fashion Week, is carried at top retailers worldwide, and has collaborated with mega brands including Mattel and Yahoo. Known as a celebrity favorite, Maisie Wilen has been worn by innumerable stars including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

About Factor Bikes

Factor Bikes began in 2007 as a leading design and engineering firm, an offshoot of bf1systems which was working for leading brands such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Maserati and many F1, MotoGP and WRC teams. Factor's first carbon bike emerged in 2009. The groundbreaking FACTOR001 was years ahead of its time in terms of performance, technological advancement, and aesthetics and set the precedent and DNA for all future Factor Bikes: challenge the status quo and push the limits of what's possible. Today Factor Bikes owns and operates its own carbon production facility and is the only premium bike brand in the world overseeing and controlling every step of carbon bike production, from concept to final assembly. Learn more at www.factorbikes.com

