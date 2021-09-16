LA Fashion Week Comes Roaring Back with Cool New Shows & Disability Initiative this October 7-10th at the Petersen Automotive Museum

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week ( LAFW ) will be hosting its 2021 shows this October 7th - 10th at the Petersen Automotive Museum , one of the world's premier car museums and historical landmarks in Los Angeles. Despite the pandemic, which has affected Global Fashion, LAFW has partnered up with L'Oreal, Stella Artois the official beer, Sonobello, Topo Chico, Banfi Vinters the official wine, New Belgium Fruit Smash, Getty, Triller , Buzzfeed and many more. Showcasing over 20 award-winning designers & artists from around the world, who will take the stage to feature their latest collections & designs.

"LA has become the streetwear & Red-carpet fashion capital of the world. As part of this cultural renaissance, we're excited to be leaders behind this movement into a premier hub for fashion, art, design and entertainment. That's why the event has become more experiential than ever before," says Arthur Chipman, Executive Producer of LAFW.

Kicking off the season on October 7th, LA's own Elie Madi of Yas Couture , dubbed the "Ultimate Red-Carpet Designer", will open the show with Jacob Meir, founder of 'For the Stars Fashion House' . Jacob's been a leading force in LA Fashion over the past 30 years. In the last year, Jacob's work can be found on more top starlets at premieres than almost any other luxury house, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood and many more. But October 7th is not the only hot ticket this season. The calendar is filled with innovative labels such as California's own high energy streetwear pioneer Gypsy Sport, and Sustainable Fashion Pioneer Greg Lauren to create a unique experience for fashion goers. Plus a lineup of exciting design talents like Laura Theiss, 404 Studio, Bishme Cromartie , Naids Fashion and many more ready to share their latest collections, hoping to turn heads on the runway and in showrooms.

Most importantly, LAFW's Diversity & Disability initiative this year features current and former Paralympians and athletes who will be closing out the season with an exclusive runway sports show unlike any other. Led by Disability & Diversity Advocate Steven Tingus, this promises to be a highlight of the entire season.

With trendy labels, strategic partners, influential guests, and over 2.5 billion digital impressions per season, LAFW has really grown into a high-profile event focused on increasing the profile of West Coast Fashion via prominent pioneers. Proclaimed by Mayor Eric Garcetti & California State Senator Ben Allen as the Official Fashion Week for the City of Los Angeles.

LAFW Spring Summer kicks off it's Opening Night Gala October 7th, 2021. For a full roster of designers, schedules, & how to attend, please visit www.lafw.net or email [email protected] for more info.

