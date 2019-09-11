La Fenice Named Official Hospitality Partner of TIFF

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Fenice has been a staple of Toronto's Entertainment District for 35 years. The restaurant's doors opened in 1984 when chef and founder Luigi Orgera introduced Toronto's flourishing entertainment scene to a thoroughly Italian way of dining. Uniquely located right across from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, La Fenice has been a TIFF hotspot for years, with many celebrities and industry professionals dining at the restaurant throughout the Toronto International Film Festival.

Daughter of Luigi Orgera and now owner of La Fenice, Rita Fosco is excited about the partnership. "We have been neighbours with TIFF forever and it's inevitable that we eventually would become partners," says Rita. "TIFF is the biggest festival in this city and it's something we are very proud to be a part of. It's all very exciting."

TIFF will be inviting all 3,400 TIFF members, media, film guests and industry professionals to visit the restaurant during the festival. La Fenice will be transformed to mimic an all-exclusive movie premiere, complete with a red carpet and other decorations. The restaurant will also be offering a special dish to celebrate, a 12 oz New York striploin, and extending their patio to accommodate the influx of guests and visitors to the festival.

La Fenice recently underwent a makeover, giving it a new look that appeals to the modern eye just in time for the festival. La Fenice's previous look was designed by the restaurant's founder, Chef Luigi Orgera. Luigi decorated the restaurant with trinkets and ornamentation from all across Italy. With this makeover, however, La Fenice's atmosphere will strike a chord with a new generation of diners who want a warm, casual, and chic dining experience.

Visit La Fenice during TIFF to experience real Italian cuisine and dine among the stars.

