LA FÊTE WINE COMPANY ADDS TWO INDUSTRY VETERANS TO GROWING SALES TEAM: SCOTT FRIEDECK JOINS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL ACCOUNTS AND JENNIFER ALLEN JOINS AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, DMV

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Donae Burston, Founder & CEO of La Fête Wine Company, announced the hire of two industry veterans to his rapidly growing team. Scott Friedeck joins La Fête as Vice President of National Accounts. He will bring his 23 years of industry expertise and successful track record to lead and drive the growth of La Fête on this next chapter. Jennifer Allen joins as Business Development Manager, DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia), bringing with her over a decade's worth of supplier and wholesaler experience.

"As La Fête continues to grow our footprint nationally - in both accounts and products - we know that building the perfect team is essential," said Donae Burston. "We are excited to welcome both Scott & Jennifer's innovative insights and customer-centric leadership to our rapidly growing brand. Today's announcement continues to set the stage for the next chapter in our history."

Scott Friedeck joins La Fête Wine Company following nine years with Vintage Wine Estates, where he was the Vice President, South Central Zone; Vice President, National Accounts; and Vice President, Central Zone. While at Vintage Wine Estates, Friedeck was responsible for sales and distribution of 36 wholesale wine brands, two spirits labels, and multiple private label collections. Prior, Friedeck was the Director of National Accounts, Retail at Rodney Strong Vineyards; National Chain Manager, Retail at Purple Brands; and Regional Chain Account Manager at Delicato Family Wines.

Before joining La Fête Wine Company, Jennifer Allen was the Mid-Atlantic Territory Director at Mezcal El Silencio, where she leveraged her strong distributor and trade partnerships and market expertise to drive the growth of the portfolio. Allen's previous experience includes roles with Team Enterprises (MillerCoors), where she was the Peroni Brand Developer; CÎROC Trade Ambassador at MKTG Inc; and Territory Sales Manager at Breakthru Beverage Group.

La Fête Wine Company is the luxury lifestyle wine company behind La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc. After 15 years in the wine & spirits industry, Donae Burston set out to break tradition and convention by reimagining the luxury wine drinker and energizing the category. In 2019, La Fête du Rosé made its debut as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. In 2021, the company introduced a limited-release white wine - La Fête du Blanc - which became a permanent addition to the portfolio in 2022. In May 2021, La Fête Wine Company became the first company to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures as part of their initiative to invest $100 million in African American/Black and minority-owned businesses in beverage alcohol and adjacent categories by 2030. According to IRI, La Fête du Rosé was the fastest-growing luxury imported rosé label of 2021 and is now the #3 luxury imported rosé brand in the US. In January 2022, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (CP3) became an equity partner in the company. Since its inception, the company has donated a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to various programs that send underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences and organizations focused on creating opportunities for the BIPOC community in the wine and spirits industry.

