L.A. Film School Alumni Jaycen Joshua and Steven "Flying Lotus" Ellison Nominated for Grammys

The Los Angeles Film School and The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The L.A. Film School, have earned acclaim for its degree programs in the recording arts. Both the audio production and music production programs provide real-world studio environments to students who are interested in audio engineering, producing, artist management, assisting and live events.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has been serving the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

