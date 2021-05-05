La Fin Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Montauk

MONTAUK, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Fin Kitchen & Lounge, a new French-inspired dining destination, is kicking off the season with its grand opening on Wednesday, May 5th. Overlooking Montauk Harbor, La Fin offers all-day dining in a refined, relaxed coastal setting on the beautiful East End of Long Island.

La Fin Kitchen & Lounge is a new French-inspired dining destination in Montauk. Guests can lounge drink and dine on fresh farm-to-table cuisine. Owned and operated by Executive Chef James Tchinnis and the team from Organic Krush, the former Swallow East space has been redesigned with a muted color scheme of blush pink and emerald green, and art installations by Destination Haus and Summer Strauch. Indoor dining, a covered deck and an open air patio provide for a variety of seating options.

Inspired by the seaside destinations of St. Barth's and St. Tropez, and embracing Montauk's unspoiled beauty, La Fin is a gathering spot to lounge, drink and enjoy farm-to-table cuisine that highlights seasonal ingredients, delicate homegrown herbs, sustainably caught fish and responsibly sourced meats.

Executive chef James Tchinnis' menu draws from his French training and extensive experience at some of the top restaurants in New York City, including Le Cirque, The Grand Havana Room and Osteria del Circo. Dishes like fluke crudo with blood orange, radish, tomato and chili oil; a salad niçoise with rare yellowfin tuna, haricot vert, olives, potato and Dijon vinaigrette, are among the dinner menu options.

"I'm excited for our guests to dine at La Fin," said Tchinnis. "The menu reflects the seasonality of the local produce and the amazing fresh seafood at our back door. To me, French is the backbone of all modern cooking, and it is how I learned to cook professionally."

Co-owner Michelle Walrath adds, "The beauty of Montauk is in its simplicity, inclusiveness, and dramatic sunsets, and we aim to capture this while offering all day dining, with something for everyone. At La Fin, friends and family can gather, dine and lounge while enjoying exceptional hospitality with gorgeous views of the sea."

Beverage manager Erin Swain has curated a wine list with more than 100 bottles, including the largest selection of rosés in the area, as well as a selection of beers and craft cocktails. Guests can relax in the lounge with daily DJ vibes and live music on Tuesday evenings.

La Fin is located in the space formerly occupied by Swallow East. The restaurant has been completely transformed, with a muted color scheme of blush pink and emerald green, and art installations by Destination Haus and Summer Strauch. Indoor dining, a covered deck and an open air patio provide for a variety of seating options.

La Fin is open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Morning selections include Organic Krush cold pressed juices and gluten free baked goods. From 11-4, a Recovery Brunch features delectable crepes, lobster lettuce wraps and salad niçoise. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., with a menu featuring fresh caught local seafood, such as swordfish or mahi mahi; summer ratatouille and steak frites.

La Fin Kitchen & Lounge is a seaside restaurant overlooking Montauk Harbor. The all-day dining destination offers the finest, seasonal farm-to-table French-inspired cuisine. With rose bubbles and blush flowing freely, a fresh and creative cocktail menu, and an extensive wine list, guests can relax in the lounge with DJ vibes that echo over the Atlantic and weekly live music. La Fin is located at 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954. Reservations are available through OpenTable. For more information, visit www.lafinkitchen.com .

