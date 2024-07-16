LA GOLF ANNOUNCES NEW DRIVER TO BE RELEASED IN 2025

LA GOLF DRIVER CO-DESIGNED BY BRYSON DECHAMBEAU AND JEFF MEYER

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF has announced the launch of their first driver set to be released in 2025 and co-designed by Bryson DeChambeau and Jeff Meyer.

"It's time to make your mishits go straight," says two-time U.S. Open Champion golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a founding LA GOLF Partner and the co-inventor of the LA GOLF Driver. "I am so fired up to be able to share the most innovative driver ever made with all golfers in 2025!"

"Bryson came to me with a big idea that he said would change the game of golf," says LA GOLF CEO, Reed Dickens. "We went all-in on this concept and the result is a game changer for golfers chasing the holy grail of gaining distance while decreasing dispersion."

About LA GOLF

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment and innovation-focused DNA has made it the most provocative new brand in golf.

LA GOLF built its cult-like following first by re-imagining shafts, the engine and transmission of the golf swing, which none of the big five golf companies make themselves. In the first year, over a dozen major champions put the LA GOLF shafts in play.

Next, LA GOLF launched the most technologically advanced putters ever made, patenting the first-ever all carbon construction (a material 5x less dense than solid steel), which allows for a much larger area of forgiveness for off-center hits. This combined with their patented Descending Loft Face technology solves for consistency with launch angles and yields more predictable rolls.

Last year, LA GOLF's balls dropped, featuring a four-piece proprietary construction that solves for both distance and control. The LA GOLF ball has outperformed the Titleist Pro V1 in several independent tests for backspin profile, carry, and total distance.

This year, LA GOLF announced their hero product: a driver designed alongside their founding player partner and two-time U.S. Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he deployed a similar strategic playbook alongside co-founder Kurt Ainsworth (currently CEO of Marucci and a LA GOLF board member) to leverage unique materials and partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

