LA GOLF ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DISCOVERY LAND COMPANY

DLC FOUNDER MIKE MELDMAN LEADS CONSORTIUM OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF Partners announces a strategic partnership with Discovery Land Company, renowned global developer of luxury golf communities and resorts.

In conjunction with the launch of the partnership, Mike Meldman led a consortium of strategic investors from the sports, entertainment, and corporate worlds.

"I am always looking for ways to add value with unique products and experiences for our community," said Mike Meldman, Founder of Discovery Land Company. "What LA GOLF has built in such a short amount of time is extraordinary, and we are excited to integrate their brand into our ecosystem."

The partnership will provide Discovery Land Company's luxury golf communities access to exclusive offerings and experiences from the maker of the most innovative products in the game.

"One has to look no further than Casamigos and Vuori to see that Mike Meldman understands the art of matching premium brands with Discovery's community of high-end consumers," said Reed Dickens, Founder & CEO of LA GOLF.

About Discovery Land Company

Discovery Land Company is a leading real estate developer and operator of luxury private residential club communities and resorts worldwide. With a portfolio spanning across North America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Discovery Land Company is renowned for its commitment to creating exceptional one-of-a-kind living spaces in unparalleled destinations featuring state-of-the-art clubhouses, premier golf courses, outstanding culinary offerings, and the highest of service standards.

Discovery Land Company was founded in 1994 by Mike Meldman, who is also the third co-founder of Casamigos Tequila, alongside George Clooney and Rande Gerber. Discovery Land Company has invested in other strategic consumer brands such as Vuori.

About LA GOLF

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment DNA has made it the most provocative brand in golf.

LA GOLF built its cult-like following first by re-imagining shafts, which is the engine and transmission of the golf swing, yet none of the big 5 golf companies make their own shafts. In the first year, over a dozen major champions put the shafts in play. Next, LA GOLF launched the most technologically advanced putter in the game. By using an all-carbon construction, a material 5x less dense than solid steel, this allows for a much larger area of forgiveness for off-center hits, mixed with their patented Descending Loft Face technology which features four descending degrees of loft that solve for consistency with launch angles and yields more predictable rolls. This last year, LA GOLF launched its ball, with a 4-piece proprietary construction that solves for both distance and control. The LA GOLF ball has outperformed the Titleist Pro V1 in several independent tests for backspin, carry, and total distance.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he used a similar playbook to partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information on LA Golf products, visit LAGOLF.com

