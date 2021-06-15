LA Golf Announces Partnership With World #1 Dustin Johnson

After playing the same shafts for over a decade, Johnson is switching to LA Golf's shafts in pursuit of more distance and accuracy. In the last few months alone, over 20 top Tour players, including six Major champions have put LA Golf in play, with a host of others in line to collaborate on a custom design structure.

"I am always looking for ways to get better and have been testing the LA Golf shafts for months," said Johnson. "I have been really impressed with how much more consistent my ball striking has been and really like the ball flight I'm seeing. I don't swing hard often, but with the LA Golf shaft, I can really go after it and know I am going to hit the ball more consistently in the middle of the club face. My misses have also been much better, which is really nice."

LA Golf was founded by CEO Reed Dickens, who developed a reputation for partnering with players as the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, the maker of the number one bat in baseball. Dickens connected early with Bryson DeChambeau who wanted to design a shaft from scratch that would withstand unprecedented ball speeds.

"Dustin told me early on he would only use the LA Golf shaft if it performed better," Dickens said. "So, to have the world's best player trust LA Golf enough to put our product in play at a major championship and want to become a shareholder is the ultimate validation for our brand."

LA Golf is the only shaft manufacturer where each structure is co-designed with players and built in the USA. Unlike mass market shafts, LA Golf is a small batch, premium supplier of performance-driven and technologically advanced shafts. LA Golf's unique manufacturing process and performance attributes are inspired from insights directly from the Tour's best ball strikers, and allows everyday golfers to swing harder, while achieving greater accuracy.

In 1998, the USGA mandated a maximum COR of .82 in driver faces. Within a few years dramatic distance gains in drivers had disappeared. Reimagining shaft technology is the next great innovation capable of producing dramatic distance and accuracy gains. LA Golf is leading the charge to bring awareness to the shaft as the engine of the swing and the most valuable component of the golf club.

Dustin Johnson is represented by David Winkle at Hambric Sports.

About LA Golf:

LA Golf partners with the world's greatest players to create the most innovative shafts in the game. LA Golf iterates constantly with its player partners on Tour and integrates those insights directly into the design process of the next shaft so that players can swing harder.

