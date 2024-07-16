LA Golf Course Aces 36% Water Savings with Performance Resource Management

Prominent golf course on the Westside becomes the first in LA to adopt cutting-edge soil technology that improves the performance of the playing surface while reducing fertilizer, pesticides, and most of all, water use.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles' prestigious Brentwood Country Club is a leader not just in luxury golf, but also in sustainable practices. Brentwood has become a Southern California marvel by adopting biological soil management, a revolutionary approach that's improving course quality while reducing environmental impact.

Brentwood partnered with Performance Resource Management (PRM) to diagnose, design, and implement their biological soil management technology on their golf course. The primary objective was to improve the density, appearance, and playability in the roughs and displace core aerification, a costly, dated process. Any additional value through water, chemical, or fertilizer savings would be icing on the cake.

In the background, PRM processed rebates on Brentwood's behalf for their technology with the monitoring period from April 1 2023 through March 31, 2024. According to conservation analysts at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWDSC), PRM's technology saved 20 Million gallons of water - that's over 36.1% savings based on a 10-year historic average that takes into account weather conditions including precipitation and evapotranspiration (ET), standard measures that affect water use on grass.

Representatives from LADWP asked how a technology that was so inexpensive had the ability to save so much water. The rebate is so large, it dwarfs the cost of the services rendered by PRM. In other words, PRM provides too much value, from a water savings perspective, for their current pricing and rebate model. When asked about the go to market strategy, Parker Cohn, CEO for PRM with a background in venture-backed startups, commented, "There are many ways to go about pricing a disruptive technology. The traditional method is to charge the early adopters more to offset costs of starting the business. When launching PRM, I wanted to ensure that our customers received venture-capital level returns on their investment (10x in 10 years). Our customers average 3-5x returns in the first year alone. The PRM approach is to solve major climate problems while providing unprecedented economic incentives to our customers. It's the perfect combination, we're employing capitalism to create positive change for our planet."

PRM is a service-based company specializing in biological soil restoration and management for farms, golf courses, and professional sports fields. Their approach starts with a comprehensive soil analysis, followed by a customized solution designed to improve soil health and optimize resource efficiency. PRM's clients experience significant benefits, including lower operating costs, increased revenue potential, and a lasting positive environmental impact. For more information about biological soil management, visit PRM's website https://prmsoil.com or contact the PRM team at [email protected] .

SOURCE Performance Resource Management