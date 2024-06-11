LA GOLF welcomes Open Sports as European commercial partner

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF has announced its strategic commercial partnership with Open Sports as the new distribution partner for Europe. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in their commitment to expanding LA GOLF's global presence and providing the most technologically advanced products to a wider audience.

Reed Dickens, LA GOLF's Founder & CEO, said:

"As Demand for LA GOLF grows, our partnership with Open Sports allows us to bring the best products in the game to a wider audience across Europe."

Laura Tregelles, CMO for Open Sports, said:

"I am thrilled to announce that Open Sports has partnered with LA GOLF to introduce high-tech shafts, favoured by professionals to golfers of all skill levels. Personally, since I started using LA GOLF shafts, my game has improved significantly. The innovative technology and exceptional design of LA GOLF's offerings set them apart from the competition. I am confident that golfers throughout the EU will benefit greatly from these ground-breaking innovations."

Golfers across the region can anticipate enhanced access through Open Sports' extensive distribution network and market expertise to make LA GOLF's cutting-edge products. Both companies are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the golfing industry, ensuring that players at every level have access to the best equipment available.

About LA GOLF

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment DNA has made it the most provocative brand in golf.

LA GOLF built its cult-like following first by re-imagining shafts, which is the engine and transmission of the golf swing, yet none of the Big 5 golf companies make their own shafts in-house, in the US like LA GOLF does. In the first year, over a dozen Major Champions put LA GOLF shafts in play. LA GOLF next launched the most technologically-advanced putter in the game, by using an all-carbon construction - a material 5x less dense than solid steel - allowing for a much larger area of forgiveness for off-center hits. This combined with LA GOLF's patented Descending Loft Face technology, which features four descending degrees of loft that increases consistency with launch angles and yields more predictable rolls. This last year, LA GOLF launched its first golf ball, with a 4-piece proprietary construction that improves both distance and control. The LA GOLF ball has outperformed the Titleist Pro V1 in several independent tests for backspin, carry, and total distance at common swing speeds.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he used a similar playbook to partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information on LA Golf products, visit LAGOLF.com

