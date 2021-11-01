La Grande 101.5 FM WIZF Launches in Cincinnati, Ohio

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 Radio One, a division of Urban One, Inc., the largest black-owned distributor of urban content in the country, today announced its launch of La Grande 101.5 FM WIZF HD-2 in Cincinnati, OH. La Grande is a Hispanic station that infuses a mix of regional Mexican and tropical music, catering to the broader Hispanic community and providing culturally relevant programming for Radio One's international audience.

For over 40 years, Radio One's Cincinnati footprint has been known for its strong ties to African American and urban communities. With the addition of La Grande, Radio One Cincinnati will join Radio One's Columbus and Indianapolis markets in providing advertising solutions for businesses to reach the African American, and Hispanic and LatinX communities, all under one roof.

"Building on the success of our La Grande stations in Columbus and Indianapolis, we are thrilled to bring that same energy to the Queen City. We look forward to serving the Spanish- speaking communities of the Greater Cincinnati area with compelling content and focus on the diverse business needs," said Eddie Harrell, Jr. Regional Vice President, Radio One.

"We are excited to expand our station footprint here in the Cincinnati Market," said Dan Abercrombie, Vice President and General Manager. "With La Grande 101.5 joining our existing powerful brands (101.1 The WIZ, 100.3 Cincinnati's R&B station, and 1230 The Buzz Cincinnati) we now become a centralized provider of content to African Americans and Spanish-speaking residents in our region and we will become a 'one-stop' provider of solutions for businesses looking to actively market their brands to these audiences."

WDBZ, 1230 The Buzz Cincinnati, which has been simulcasting on 101.5 FM, can still be heard in its current format on its original signal at 1230 AM.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2021, we owned and/or operated 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

