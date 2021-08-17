La Granja Boca West Opens a New Restaurant in Boca Raton, Ready to Satisfy Customer Demand for Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurants just opened a new restaurant on 9774 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33434.

Boca Raton residents are welcome to come for lunch or dinner. If they are in a rush, they can call ahead for curbside or delivery. (561) 409-3955.

Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food. Come for lunch or dinner! Call 561-409-3955.

La Granja offers authentic Latin cuisine in an affordable and accessible way. Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fajitas. La Granja also offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans, and fries. Patrons rave about their fresh homestyle fresh meals.

Homestyle Fresh Cooking and Fast, La Granja Specials Satisfy Individuals and Families.

Here are a few of La Granja's Specials:

La Granja's popular 1/4 chicken with rice and beans is the complete meal of choice for lunch and dinner. Come eat a 1/4 chicken meal with rice and beans, starting at only $5.99. Order 1/4 chicken with black beans and rice or with fried plantains and soda, which starts at only $8.25.

Feel like steak for lunch or dinner? Get a 1/2 lb. grilled steak served with two side orders, starting at $12.25.

La Granja's menu includes chicken, pork, steak, or seafood meals.

La Granja's Menu includes Lomo Saltado, Chicken, Ceviche, Jalea, and Whole Caribbean Snapper.

A favorite dish at La Granja is its traditional Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken called "pollo a la brasa," slow-roasted for two hours on a rotisserie machine.

La Granja Boca West is located off Glades Blvd just east of 441. It is west of the Florida Turnpike. Boca Raton keeps growing as many people move from up north down to sunny South Florida. With its growing population, of course, people need to eat. They need a local restaurant which provides homestyle fresh food and fast.

If people are in the mood for real Peruvian food, they can find the nearest La Granja restaurant location. Type in a zip code here. La Granja Restaurants are located from Miami to Orlando. Please visit.

Delivery is also via DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. Call (561) 409-3955.

La Granja Restaurants owes their expansion to their delicious cuisine, outstanding customer service and affordable prices. Over the last 20 years, they have opened their doors in several locations including Kissimmee, Apopka, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami and now West Boca. La Granja has won awards such as "The Best Family Style Peruvian Restaurant." Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fajitas. La Granja offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans, and fries.

For more info, go to www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

Related Images

la-granja-boca-west-just-opened.jpg

La Granja Boca West just opened.

Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food. Come for lunch or dinner! Call 561-409-3955.

SOURCE La Granja Restaurants