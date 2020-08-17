La Granja Features Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwich With French Fries for Lunches and Dinners

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now with over 50 restaurants across the state of Florida, La Granja is satisfying the appetite of many who want a homemade food served fast. Patrons crave food with a Latin flavor. It all started with the owner's father having a big dream of bringing Peruvian flavors to America. Now La Granja restaurants are located in several counties, from Miami Dade to Broward to Palm Beach to Orange County. And it's not "fast food", since it's homemade food served fast. However, anyone can eat in and out of the restaurant in just 5-10 minutes.

To find the nearest La Granja Restaurant, go to https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/locations/

The grilled Chicken Sandwiches come with boneless, skinless chicken breast served in a bun with fries on the side. Drinks to choose from are Passion Fruit or all major soft drinks. Others might prefer the mouthwatering Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

La Granja opened its first South Florida location in Margate in 1993. Serving Peruvian cuisine praised by locals, La Granja has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. Regular customers note their love affair with the 1/4 chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Dine at La Granja and have a choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork with two sides of your preference. There are over 50 restaurants in Florida one can choose to dine in, and people can find the nearest location at https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/locations/.

La Granja Restaurants serve delicious dishes with big portions and authentic flavors.

Check out La Granja's menu. https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/menu

When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options. Each platter comes with a sizable portion of meat and two or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular.

La Granja also provides delicious beef platters.

Loma Saltado is one of the most important dishes, which is sauteed beef with onions and tomatoes seasoned with special seasoning, creamy garlic, and yellow hot pepper which adds much flavor and aroma. Vinegar and soy sauce are added to make it a scrumptious meal for beef lovers.

At La Granja, delectable platters are served with sides that are a step above the rest. Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty.

Visit La Granja. Choose dine-in, curbside, or delivery with DoorDash® or Grubhub.

For information about La Granja Restaurants, go to www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

Enjoy a grilled or crispy delicious chicken sandwich at a La Granja restaurant.

