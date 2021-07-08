La Granja Restaurants Gives Out 500 Meals at Site of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Miami

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami residents experienced a tragedy on June 24 when Champlain Towers South fell. The 40-year-old building fell at 1:30 a.m., resulting in individuals and families missing. Sadly, there were 60 deaths reported along with 80 people who have been unaccounted for. Rescue operations have been ongoing for several weeks now. There are many people at the site of this tragedy who have lost their loved ones, and they need comfort and answers. Some listlessly watch rescue and construction crews sift through the fallen condo wreckage. La Granja Restaurants has volunteered to be a helping hand and extension of aid to those working at the site for long hours. They are delivering meals onsite to first responders.

President Joe Biden and Governor Ron DeSantis visited the site to offer condolences and hope for the families. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has frequently been updating the major media outlets on the excavation progress made. "The demolition of the building is going to proceed based on the recommendations of the engineers," she said. "It's going to take, most likely, weeks."

La Granja Restaurants was more than happy to provide 500 meals to those who are working around the clock to find survivors, providing hope and comfort in a warm meal.

Ivan Tucker, also known as The Chicken King of Miami, along with the La Granja family worked together to prepare the meals that were welcomed with much love and gratitude from the first responders. La Granja just opened this restaurant last year at 6144 S Dixie Highway in Miami, just south of SW 72nd Street.

La Granja's staple meal is 1/4 Chicken with rice and beans, which is the complete meal of choice most popular for lunch and dinners. Fried plantains and soda can also be added to these meals. La Granja's Menu includes Lomo Saltado, Chicken, Ceviche, Jalea, and Caribbean Whole Snapper.

A favorite dish at La Granja is its traditional Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken called "pollo a la brasa," slow roasted for two hours on a rotisserie machine.

La Granja at 6144 S. Dixie Hwy is open for lunch and dinners. Delivery is available via DoorDash and GrubHub. Call (786) 558-8702.

La Granja Restaurants are located throughout Florida from Orange County to Miami Dade County. La Granja owes their expansion to their delicious cuisine, outstanding customer service and affordable prices. Over the last 20 years, they have opened their doors in several locations including Kissimmee, Apopka, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami and Orlando. La Granja has won awards such as "The Best Family Style Peruvian Restaurant". They offer authentic affordable Latin cuisine. Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fajitas.

