L.A. High School Student Wins National Video Challenge

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from the Manual Arts High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter in Los Angeles have won the $2,750 top prize in #DrivingSkills101 – Manage the Merge, a nationwide Public Service Announcement challenge sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) through SADD National.

The winning concept, from Manual Arts SADD student leader Philsham Steptoe, with advisor Adriana Almazon, features a rap giving specific steps to safely merge into traffic, which is often a risky maneuver for new drivers.

Steptoe worked remotely with an Emmy Award-winning production team in New York to produce the video. In addition to showing virtually before thousands of young people at the SADD National Conference last month, the 30-second spot will be featured this fall on the nationally-syndicated show "Teen Kids News," which airs on more than 160 TV stations. Steptoe graduated in June from Manual Arts High School and plans to continue studies at an area community college.

"Traffic crashes are the leading killer of teens, and a maneuver like merging into moving traffic can be especially daunting for new and inexperienced drivers," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation. "Merging requires the ability to judge the distance and speed of other vehicles, which is a skill that comes with experience. The video by Phil offers some good lessons in a fun and engaging way."

"Young drivers are involved in fatal crashes at three times the rate of more experienced drivers, and this challenge, with the support and encouragement from our partners at The National Road Safety Foundation, helped motivate our student leaders to spread an important safety message to their peers and their communities," said Rick Birt, President and CEO of SADD National, the nation's premiere youth health & safety organization.

The winning public service announcement can be viewed at http://www.nrsf.org/teenlane/contests/driving_skills

About SADD: For almost 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About The National Road Safety Foundation: For nearly 60 years, The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has created driver education programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and FCCLA, as well as regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. To view free programs and for more information, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

Contact: David Reich

212-573-6000

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

