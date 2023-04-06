LA HOTELS HONOR TOP EMPLOYEES AT INAUGURAL "STARS" AWARDS

150 attendees celebrate six colleagues, two hotels at gala with business, civic leaders

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six hospitality professionals and two properties exemplifying the best of the Los Angeles hotel community were named Stars of the Industry Award winners Wednesday night during the Hotel Association of Los Angeles' inaugural ceremony before an audience of hotel, business, and civic leaders.

"Our Stars so deserve this recognition as they are outstanding people whose dedication to excellence is at the heart of what we do," said Heather Rozman, HALA President & CEO. "The winners exemplify the indomitable spirit of service in our industry that has never wavered, and this year is welcoming what may well be a record number of visitors to Los Angeles."

More than 150 of Los Angeles' hospitality, civic and business leaders, joined families of "Stars" nominees for the celebration, filling the Millennium Biltmore's ballroom. Wendy Burch of KTLA TV emceed the evening.

"We are immensely proud of our Stars winners," said Steve Choe, General Manager, MOXY + AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles and Chair of HALA. "Their dedication is an inspiration to the thousands who work in Los Angeles hotels to make the experience of millions of visitors to our city so memorable."

The HALA Stars of the Industry Award Winners for 2023 are:

Rising Star Award: Albert Sandoval, Hilton Los Angeles Airport

Housekeeping Award: Juana Vasquez, Courtyard Long Beach Downtown

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year: Danny Ilaga, Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City

Outstanding Manager of the Year: Berta Mondragon, Courtyard Long Beach Downtown

Outstanding General Manager of the Year: Niles Harris, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Community Service Award: The Westin Long Beach

Good Earthkeeping Award: citizenM Hotel Los Angeles

Hospitality Partner of the Year: Craig Carbonniere, Milestone Inc.

