La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre (LJCSC) is honored to welcome Hector Salazar-Reyes, MD, a San Diego board certified plastic surgeon devoted to safely providing exceptional cosmetic results.

"The physical and emotional well-being of each patient is the heart of my practice," Dr. Salazar says. "I love my work and being able to establish strong relationships with my patients. The trust they place in me is what keeps me going every day."

Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes is honored to join such an esteemed practice

With a passion for cosmetic surgery, Dr. Salazar devotes his time out of the operating room to learning about the latest plastic surgery techniques and vetting new cosmetic technology and devices in an effort to provide the best results possible.

Dr. Salazar has 17 years of state-of-the-art medical training

After receiving his medical degree from the University of Baja California, Dr. Salazar went on to complete his general surgery residency and earn primary board certification in general surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital. He remained there to complete his plastic surgery residency training prior to becoming board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Salazar is an active member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Board of Plastic Surgery Maintenance of Certification Program, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, San Diego Plastic Surgery Society, and the American Medical Association.

In addition to his years of training and experience, Dr. Salazar commits time to giving back. Working with the Cronin/Christus Foundation, he provided much-needed reconstructive care to those in need in Chihuahua, Mexico.

LJCSC is proud to offer patients expertly performed cosmetic surgery

At LJCSC, Dr. Salazar will provide a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures, including:

Breast enhancement procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction.

Body contouring through liposuction, abdominoplasty, post-weight loss body lifting, and mommy makeovers.

Facial enhancement and contouring procedures, such as facelift and facial fat transfer.

Popular procedures for men, like gynecomastia treatment and chin enlargement.

Feminine rejuvenation with labiaplasty and non-surgical ThermiVa.

"I'm honored to join such an esteemed practice," states Dr. Salazar. "The surgeons, skin care specialists, and staff at LJCSC have given me a warm welcome, and I look forward to working side by side with them to provide the best in cosmetic care."

